Vivo Z1 Pro Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Vivo Z1 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Z1 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Z1 Pro now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹14,990
64 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
Vivo Z1 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • 32 MP
  • 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • 01h 49m 31s
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F1.78
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • IMX499, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • F2.0
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
Design
  • 8.85 mm
  • 162.39 mm
  • Sonic Black, Sonic Blue, Mirror Black
  • 201 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 77.33 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90.77 %
  • 83.17 %
  • 19.5:9
  • 395 ppi
General
  • Z1 Pro
  • Funtouch OS
  • Yes
  • July 3, 2019 (Official)
  • vivo
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Head: 0.752 W/kg, Body: 0.402 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
  • 22.0 s
  • Adreno 616
  • 10 nm
  • 4 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • Up to 51.5 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
    Vivo Z1 Pro