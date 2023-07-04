 Vivo Z1x 4gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo Z1x 4GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Z1x 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Z1x 4GB RAM now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹16,990
128 GB
6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
4500 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
See full specifications
Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 219 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Vivo Z1x 4gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
  • 4500 mAh
  • 32 MP
Battery
  • 4500 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Flash, 22.5W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
Camera
  • IMX582, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Yes
  • F1.79
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Screen flash
Design
  • 8.1 mm
  • 159.3 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 189.6 grams
  • Phantom Purple, Fusion Blue
  • 75.2 mm
Display
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 83.23 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 %
  • 404 ppi
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Super AMOLED
  • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
General
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Funtouch OS
  • November 12, 2019 (Official)
  • vivo
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Z1x 4GB RAM
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 1.030 W/kg, Body: 0.549 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
  • Adreno 616
  • 23.0 s
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 10 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Smart TV Features
  • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • No
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Vivo Z1x 4gb Ram