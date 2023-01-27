 Vivo Z1x 8gb Ram Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Vivo Mobile Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM

    Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM

    Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34277/heroimage/136196-v1-vivo-z1x-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34277/images/Design/136196-v1-vivo-z1x-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34277/images/Design/136196-v1-vivo-z1x-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34277/images/Design/136196-v1-vivo-z1x-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34277/images/Design/136196-v1-vivo-z1x-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹16,990
    128 GB
    6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹16,990
    128 GB
    6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 16,499 M.R.P. ₹19,990
    Buy Now

    Vivo Phones Prices in India

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 211 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Vivo Z1x 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4500 mAh
    • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
    • 32 MP
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Flash, 22.5W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F1.79
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • 75.2 mm
    • 159.3 mm
    • 189.6 grams
    • Phantom Purple, Fusion Blue
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 83.23 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 404 ppi
    • 19.5:9
    • 6.38 inches (16.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 90 %
    General
    • October 16, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Funtouch OS
    • Z1x 8GB RAM
    • vivo
    Multimedia
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 1.030 W/kg, Body: 0.549 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 23.0 s
    • Adreno 616
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Vivo Z1x 8gb Ram