Airtel Payments Bank in collaboration with Noise and NPCI launches RuPay smartwatch in India- All details

Airtel Payments Bank unveiled a new smartwatch featuring RuPay technology at the Global Fintech Fest 2024, in partnership with Noise and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This smartwatch integrates a RuPay chip, allowing users to conduct transactions directly from their wrist. It combines payment capabilities with fitness tracking, offering a solution that caters to both financial and health needs. This launch follows the company's decision to close its Wynk Music streaming service in favour of new bundles featuring Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch: Key Features and Specifications

The new smartwatch from Airtel Payments Bank includes a RuPay chip embedded in the dial, enabling direct payments. It supports National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) technology, facilitating tap-and-pay transactions. Users can make payments at various merchant locations and public transit systems, including metro stations, buses, and parking areas across India. The device allows users to toggle contactless payments on or off and can handle transport concessions and monthly passes where applicable. Transactions up to Rs. 5,000 can be completed without entering a PIN, while amounts exceeding this limit will require PIN entry.

Beyond its payment functions, the smartwatch offers traditional health and fitness tracking capabilities. It monitors blood oxygen levels (SpO2), body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure. The device supports tracking for 130 sports modes and allows customization with over 150 cloud-based watch faces. Additionally, it features Bluetooth calling and boasts IP68 dust and water resistance. The smartwatch includes a TFT LCD screen with a brightness of 550 nits and provides notifications, call reminders, and messages when connected to a smartphone. Airtel claims the smartwatch's battery can last up to 10 days on a single charge.

The price for the Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch in India has not yet been disclosed, but it will be available for purchase through both the bank's online and retail channels in the near future.