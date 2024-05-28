 Samsung Galaxy Watch X rumoured to be flagship smartwatch expected to launch at Galaxy Unpacked Event | Wearables News
Samsung Galaxy Watch X rumoured to be flagship smartwatch expected to launch at Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung may launch a premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch X, offering a longer battery life and robust features, potentially positioning it as the flagship model for this year.

May 28 2024, 14:30 IST
Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Watch X, its premium flagship smartwatch, with extended battery life. (Samsung)

Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce a premium smartwatch called the Galaxy Watch X under its Galaxy Watch lineup. According to a report, this new model might offer a longer battery life compared to the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series, which is expected to launch in June. If the rumours are accurate, the Galaxy Watch X could be Samsung's flagship smartwatch for the year.

Samsung Galaxy Watch X Rumoured Features

The speculation originates from the German website Techmaniacs, suggesting that the Galaxy Watch X could provide up to 100 hours of battery life. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 7 Pro is believed to feature a 600mAh battery, making it the WearOS smartwatch with the largest battery upon its release. The Galaxy Watch X might also have a robust build and be waterproof up to 100 metres, potentially suitable for diving, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

These features could result in a higher price point for the Galaxy Watch X compared to other models in the Watch 7 series. The new smartwatch is expected to compete directly with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is water-resistant up to 100 metres and has a runtime of 72 hours in low power mode. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features a Titanium casing and Sapphire Crystal Glass for durability. Samsung's previous Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also had a Titanium build and a Sapphire Crystal display, along with enhanced outdoor fitness features and a larger battery.

Upcoming Launch and Other Speculated Releases

Last year, Samsung did not release a Pro model in the Galaxy Watch 6 series. However, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offered a larger body and stronger build compared to the standard Galaxy Watch 6, while maintaining similar features.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 is anticipated to include Wear OS 5, a 3nm processor, 32GB of storage, and support for both WiFi and e-SIM. Techmaniacs also hinted at other potential announcements at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which might take place on June 24th. There is a slight possibility that the Galaxy Ring will be unveiled for the European market. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 are expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 50MP main camera, with a potential price increase of 100 euros.

First Published Date: 28 May, 14:24 IST
