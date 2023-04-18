Home Wearables News Ambrane Wise Roam 2 smartwatch, with Bluetooth calling, launched; Check price, specifications

Ambrane Wise Roam 2 smartwatch, with Bluetooth calling, launched; Check price, specifications

Ambrane has launched its Wise Roam 2 smartwatch in India. It features Bluetooth calling, 10-day battery life and more. Check out its price and specifications.

Apr 18 2023
Ambrane, a consumer electronics and mobile accessories brand, has launched the Wise Roam 2 smartwatch in India. The smartwatch follows after the Wise Roam, which was launched in June 2022. Calling the second edition of the watch ‘all-in-one', the company has focused on both functionalities as well as the aesthetics of the device. The Wise Roam 2 gets Bluetooth calling, a 10-day battery life, and other cool features. The smartwatch has been priced at Rs. 1499.

For those who are looking to buy the Ambrane Wise Roam 2, the smartwatch is available on the Flipkart website and the official website of Ambrane. To make the deal lucrative, the company has also thrown in a 365-day warranty with the device.

Ambrane Wise Roam 2 specifications

The smartwatch features a 1.39-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 240 x 240. The company claims that it has used LucidDisplay technology which makes the display visible even in direct sunlight. Alongside, users also get 100+ cloud-based watch faces to play with.

Coming to the health and fitness features, the Wise Roam 2 gets more than 100 different sports modes which include the most common sports and activities. It also has an array of health tracking features including SpO2, heart rate, blood pressure, breathe mode, sleep mode, menstrual tracker, and more. It also includes a daily activity tracker, stress, record, and sedentary reminders, as well as other wellness mode features. The smartwatch has an IP68 waterproof rating for resistance to dust and water damage.

The Wise Roam 2 is a smartwatch with voice assistance that supports both Alexa and Siri. It also has wrist alerts for incoming calls and text messages. The smartwatch can also control audio and camera and includes smart notifications, weather updates, camera control, and music control features.

The smartwatch comes in four different colors including Black, Grey, Blue, and Green.

18 Apr, 19:39 IST
