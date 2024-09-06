Apple event 2024: Apple AirPods Max 2 launch likely, enhanced audio features and new colour options expected

Apple is expected to unveil the AirPods Max 2 soon, even though the company has not yet confirmed its release. The announcement could coincide with Apple's upcoming “It's Glowtime” event, where the company traditionally reveals new products. The AirPods Max, which have not seen an update in a while, may soon receive a significant refresh. Here's what might be included in the new version.

AirPods Max 2: New Chip with Enhanced Audio Features (Expected)

The AirPods Max 2 are likely to feature the H2 chip, currently used in the AirPods Pro 2. This new chip could bring several advanced audio capabilities, such as Adaptive Audio, which adjusts to your surroundings by blending Transparency and Noise Cancellation modes, and Conversation Awareness, which reduces volume and highlights voices when someone speaks.

Personalised Volume, another feature expected in the new model, adjusts media volume based on environmental factors. Additionally, iOS 18 may introduce head gestures for Siri commands, voice isolation during calls, and gaming-specific enhancements to Spatial Audio for the AirPods Max 2, according to a report by 9to5Mac.

A switch to USB-C charging is also anticipated, following Apple's broader shift towards a universal charging standard. The AirPods Max 2 are expected to adopt this port, replacing the current Lightning connector. This change aligns with the broader transition seen in other Apple products, including the upcoming AirPods 4.

In terms of design, new colour options are likely, although specific colours have not been disclosed. The first-generation AirPods Max were available in five colours, and the new lineup is expected to offer a similar range, possibly including newer shades like Midnight and Starlight, which have become popular in other Apple products.

Apple AirPods Max 2: Uncertain Price Point

The price of the AirPods Max 2 remains uncertain. The original model launched at $549 (approximately Rs. 46,082) but is often available at a discount now. With competition in the premium headphone market intensifying, it remains to be seen whether Apple will maintain the original price point or offer a slight reduction.

