Apple Watch Series 10 launched: 5 cool features you should know before buying

Planning to the new Apple Watch Series 10? Here are the 5 cool features that you must consider before buying. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 10 2024, 13:32 IST
Check out the 5 best Apple Watch Series 10 features. (Apple)

At the Apple Event 2024, the tech giant launched the new Apple Watch Series 10 with a new slimmer design, bigger display, advanced health monitoring features, and much more. With the launch of a new-gen smartwatch, the company also marked the 10th anniversary of launching its wearable devices. Therefore, to mark the 10-year anniversary, Apple showcased some biggest upgrades for the Apple Watch Series 10. Here are the top 5 features of the Apple Watch Series 10 that you must know. 

Also read: Apple Watch Series 10 launched with new slim design and bigger display, here's everything you need to know

5 cool Apple Watch Series 10 features

  1. Biggest Apple Watch display: The Apple Watch Series 10 has the largest display in the series and offers 30% more screen area than Series 4, 5, 6, and SE. Apple has also integrated a new wide-angle OLED panel offering, a brighter viewing angle. The bigger display will provide ease to users in making everyday interactions such as typing messages, checking notifications, and others. 
  2. Slimmer design and faster performance: The Apple Watch Series 10 is the “thinnest watch” in comparison to older generation models. However, in comparison to Series 9, the new-gen is just 10% slimmer. Therefore, the new Appl Watch is bigger, but slim and light. 

Also read: iPhone 16 series, new AirPods and everything else announced at Apple event 2024

3. Sleep Apnea Detection: Another highlight of the  Apple Watch Series 10 was the Sleep Apnea Detection feature that monitors breathing patterns, heart rate, oxygenation, and movement during sleep. This feature will keep the user informed about any severe sleep apnea conditions. 

4. Apple Watch 10 built-in speakers: This year Apple integrated a new form of convenience by allowing users to listen to music or audio content directly from their wrists with the new built-in speakers. Therefore, users will not have to worry about carrying any external speakers or headphones.

Also read: IIT graduate joined Apple as product manager, now the key executive behind the new iPhone 16

5. Water temperature and depth sensors: Apple Watch Series 10 features a new water temperature and depth sensor that can be managed with a dedicated app called Tides. The smartwatch will now be able to monitor water levels and temperatures up to 6 meters and it is automatically activated when it comes in contact with water.

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 13:32 IST
