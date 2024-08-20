 Apple Watch Series 10 to debut next month: From design to AI features, here’s what to expect | Wearables News
Apple will launch the Apple Watch Series 10 next month alongside the iPhone 16. The new watch will feature larger displays, a thinner design, and enhanced capabilities. Check what Apple has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 20 2024, 18:46 IST
Apple will launch the Apple Watch Series 10 next month with larger displays and new upgrades.

Apple will unveil the Apple Watch Series 10 alongside the iPhone 16 next month. The new watch promises several updates, including larger displays, a more powerful chip, and new features. Here's a look at what's coming to the Apple Watch Series 10.

Larger Displays Across All Models

Apple is expanding the screen sizes of both Series 10 models. The smaller model will increase from 41mm to 45mm, while the larger model will grow from 45mm to 49mm. This change means that the small model will match last year's larger model, and the large model will be the same size as the Apple Watch Ultra.

Also read: Apple Event: iPhone 16 launch poster ‘leaked' with iPhone SE and iPhone 16 Pro marketing materials- All details

This move reflects Apple's response to the popularity of the Apple Watch Ultra's larger screen. The Apple Watch has previously been available in 38mm and 42mm models. While the increase in size may not appeal to all users, Apple's decision is likely based on user data.

Thinner Design

In addition to larger screens, the Series 10 will feature a thinner casing. Although specific measurements are not available, the reduction in thickness is expected to balance out the added screen size, helping to maintain a comfortable fit and a more streamlined appearance.

Also read: iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and more to be launched in September

Enhanced Processing Power

The new Apple Watch will be equipped with a more powerful chip, possibly named the S10. This upgrade is expected to improve the Neural Engine, potentially paving the way for advanced AI features. Apple's chip upgrades for the Watch have varied over the years, but with the rise of AI, more frequent enhancements can be anticipated.

New Health Sensors

Apple is likely developing new health sensors for the Series 10. Two features under consideration are hypertension detection and sleep apnea monitoring. Recent reports suggest that these features might not be available at launch, but if included, they would add significant value to the watch's existing health monitoring capabilities. The upcoming watchOS 11 will introduce a new Vitals app for sleep data, which may hint at sleep apnea features.

Also read: iPhone 16 Capture Button functionalities leaked ahead of launch: Know what it's capable of doing

Upgraded OLED Display

The Series 10 will incorporate an advanced OLED display using LTPO TFT technology. This technology promises improved power efficiency, which could either enhance display quality, extend battery life, or reduce the battery size while maintaining current battery performance.

Apple Watch Series 10: Launch Date

Apple typically releases new Apple Watch models simultaneously with new iPhones. Expect the Apple Watch Series 10 to be announced in early to mid-September, with pre-orders starting shortly after and the official release scheduled for a week or two following the announcement.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 18:45 IST
