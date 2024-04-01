 boAt launches Nirvana Eutopia headphones with head tracking 3D audio feature; check price | Wearables News
boAt launches Nirvana Eutopia headphones with head tracking 3D audio feature; check price

boAt introduces the all-new boAt Nirvana Eutopia headphones with head-tracking 3D audio. Check out its specifications, features, and price.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 16:00 IST
Experience music like never before with boAt's new headphones- boAt Nirvana Eutopia, featuring head tracking 3D audio technology. (boAt)

boAt, the renowned name in audio accessories has unveiled its newest offering in India- the boAt Nirvana Eutopia headphones, boasting innovative head tracking 3D audio and Spatial Sound feature. These sleek headphones are available in premium black and white colour options, promising an immersive audio journey like never before.

Immerse yourself in the symphonies of your favorite orchestra or the electrifying vibes of a live performance, right from the comfort of your own space. Imagine being enveloped by the music, as if you're standing amidst the musicians themselves. This captivating experience is now within reach, thanks to the latest innovation in audio technology – head-tracked spatial audio headphones. It's akin to having a three-dimensional soundstage that moves and evolves with your every movement, elevating your listening experience to new heights, all without burning a hole in your pocket.

boAt Nirvana Eutopia Specifications

The boAt Nirvana Eutopia headphones boast 40mm dynamic drivers that provide advanced 3D spatial audio, ensuring that every note and beat resonates with clarity and precision. These headphones employ the capabilities of Ceva for 3D Audio and Virtual 3D to easily toggle between Head Tracked Spatial mode and Fixed Spatial mode, providing consumers unmatched control over their audio experience.

These wireless headphones come with a 20-hour battery life, making them ideal for prolonged listening sessions. Even a quick 10-minute charge can bring you up to 90 minutes of playback time thanks to quick charging features, claims the company. Bluetooth v5.2 technology ensures seamless connectivity, while support for instant voice assistants like Google and Siri adds convenience to the user experience.

boAt Nirvana Eutopia Price

The boAt Nirvana Eutopia headphones are available at an unbelievable price of only Rs. 3999, making high-quality spatial audio accessible to everyone. Say goodbye to conventional listening and step into a world of immersive sound with boAt's latest innovation.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 16:00 IST
