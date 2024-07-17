 boAt launching India’s most affordable smart ring on July 20: Here’s everything about the boAT Smart Ring Active | Wearables News
boAt is planning to launch a new budget-friendly Smart Ring Active in India on July 20th. With a price tag of around Rs. 2,999, the new boAT smart ring will be offered in a range of colour options.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 17 2024, 13:25 IST
boAt plans to launch its affordable Smart Ring Active in India on July 20th, aiming at health-conscious consumers. (boAt)

boAt is set to launch a new smart ring in India later this week. The boAt Smart Ring Active promises groundbreaking affordability with a launch price of just Rs. 2,999. Scheduled to debut on July 20th, customers can pre-book the device starting July 18th via Amazon, Flipkart, and boAt's official website.

This new offering significantly undercuts its predecessor, the boAt Smart Ring Gen 1, which was priced at Rs. 8,999 and is currently unavailable, suggesting a phased-out strategy in favour of the more accessible Smart Ring Active.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Ring launched: Everything you need to know about this smart ring weighing 2.3 grams [Video]

boAt Smart Ring Active: Features and Options (Expected)

The boAt Smart Ring Active is likely to boast advanced health monitoring capabilities, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking sensors. It will be available in three sleek colour options: Black, Silver, and Gold, catering to various style preferences. Additionally, it will be offered in five different sizes, expanding on the options available with the previous model.

boAt aims to redefine the market landscape with this competitive pricing strategy. In contrast, competitors like Noise price their smartwatches at significantly higher rates, up to Rs. 19,999. The arrival of other contenders like the Amazfit Helio during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale adds further dynamism to the smart ring segment.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Ring health features tipped ahead of launch: All details

Market Dynamics

While premium brands like Samsung and Ultrahuman focus on high-end offerings, such as the Samsung Galaxy Ring priced at $399 in select markets, the boAt Smart Ring Active targets affordability without compromising on essential features. Samsung's Galaxy Ring integrates advanced functionalities like Sleep Score, heart rate metrics, Cycle Tracking, and Energy Scores through its Galaxy AI. It also includes practical features such as gesture controls and a Find My Ring feature for added user convenience, though it currently lacks a launch plan for India.

Also read: Noise Luna Ring now tracks stress in real-time, offering users in-depth health data- All details

boAt's upcoming release reflects a strategic move to democratise smart technology, making health monitoring accessible to a broader audience at an unprecedented price point. As the wearables market continues to evolve, affordability and functionality remain pivotal in shaping consumer choices.

In short, boAt's entry into the smart ring space with the Smart Ring Active signifies a significant step towards affordability and accessibility in wearable technology, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 13:25 IST
