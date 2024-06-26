 Boult launches Mustang inspired Torq, Dash, Derby TWS earphones in India: Check price, features and more | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Boult launches Mustang inspired Torq, Dash, Derby TWS earphones in India: Check price, features and more

Boult launches Mustang inspired Torq, Dash, Derby TWS earphones in India: Check price, features and more

Calling all Mustang fans and music lovers! Boult Audio unveils a new line of wireless earbuds featuring Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, and Derby inspired by Ford's iconic car.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 26 2024, 14:25 IST
Boult Crown R and Drift 2 smartwatches unveiled, alongside W40 TWS
Boult launches Mustang inspired Torq, Dash, Derby TWS earphones in India
Boult has presented its latest lineup of smartwatches and wireless (TWS) earbuds. This launch introduces the Crown R smartwatch, the Drift 2 Smartwatch, and the W40 TWS earbuds.
BOULT Crown R: It's the smartwatch that features a 1.52-inch Round High-Definition bezel-less screen, boasting a brightness of 600 nits.  The Crown R offers seamless Bluetooth calling, powered by a dedicated speaker and microphone. With over 100 sports modes, including SpO2 Blood Oxygen monitoring, and Heart Rate tracking, it's a health-conscious individual's dream.
The Crown R features a robust zinc alloy metallic frame and provides the premium options of dual-colored metal straps, including the luxurious Bullet Silver and the timeless Coal Black. This smartwatch is available for Rs. 2499.
BOULT Drift 2: The Drift 2 features an elegant zinc alloy metallic frame.  Its 1.85-inch HD screen serves as a canvas for over 100 sports modes, satisfying the fitness aspirations of buyers. Drift 2 comes with SpO2 Blood Oxygen monitoring and Heart Rate tracking capabilities. Available at an attractive launch price of 1499, the Drift 2 offers a choice of zinc alloy frame and strap colors including Pink, Blue, and Black.
BOULT W40 TWS Earbuds: The W40 TWS ensures comfortable wear and crystal-clear communication. Presented in a captivating palette of colours including Berry Red, Ivory White, Denim Blue, and Khaki Green, the W40 seamlessly integrates into your daily routine. The launch price is 899.
Boult launches Mustang inspired Torq, Dash, Derby TWS earphones in India
Boult has launched new Mustang-inspired TWS earbuds in India, with a launch price of Rs. 1,299 on the Boult's website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Boult has introduced a new range of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India in collaboration with Ford's Mustang. The Boult Mustang Derby, Boult Mustang Dash, and Torq are part of the new range. These earphones feature designs inspired by the Mustang and are equipped with 13mm drivers and quad mic systems with environmental noise cancellation (ENC). They offer up to 100 hours of battery life and support fast charging.

Boult Mustang Torq, Boult Mustang Dash, Boult Mustang Derby: Price and Availability

The Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, and Derby TWS earphones are available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 1,299. They can be purchased through the Boult India website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Boult's Co-founder Varun Gupta stated, “Our collaboration with Mustang introduces an exclusive product line to the market, showcasing our commitment to advancing audio technology and honouring Mustang's legacy. Partnering with Mustang enhances our capabilities and elevates our offerings. Innovation drives us at Boult, and we continually introduce new products and designs that resonate with consumers.”

Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, Derby: Specifications and Features

The Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, and Derby TWS earbuds all have BoomX-enabled 13mm drivers. Users can manage earphone functions through touch controls and access Google's Voice Assistant. The earphones are compatible with the Boult Amp app and have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

All earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair, ensuring quick and seamless connectivity with other Bluetooth devices. While the Mustang Torq can only connect to one device at a time, the Mustang Dash and Derby can connect to two devices simultaneously. They feature a 45ms ultra-low latency Combat Gaming Mode, with the Mustang Torq including Mode Sync LEDs.

The Mustang Dash and Derby offer up to 100 hours of playback time, and the Mustang Torq provides up to 50 hours. Boult claims a 10-minute charge can provide 100 minutes of playback. The charging cases support USB Type-C connectivity.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 14:25 IST
