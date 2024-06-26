Boult launches Mustang inspired Torq, Dash, Derby TWS earphones in India: Check price, features and more

Boult has introduced a new range of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India in collaboration with Ford's Mustang. The Boult Mustang Derby, Boult Mustang Dash, and Torq are part of the new range. These earphones feature designs inspired by the Mustang and are equipped with 13mm drivers and quad mic systems with environmental noise cancellation (ENC). They offer up to 100 hours of battery life and support fast charging.

Boult Mustang Torq, Boult Mustang Dash, Boult Mustang Derby: Price and Availability

The Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, and Derby TWS earphones are available in India at an introductory price of Rs. 1,299. They can be purchased through the Boult India website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Boult's Co-founder Varun Gupta stated, “Our collaboration with Mustang introduces an exclusive product line to the market, showcasing our commitment to advancing audio technology and honouring Mustang's legacy. Partnering with Mustang enhances our capabilities and elevates our offerings. Innovation drives us at Boult, and we continually introduce new products and designs that resonate with consumers.”

Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, Derby: Specifications and Features

The Boult Mustang Torq, Dash, and Derby TWS earbuds all have BoomX-enabled 13mm drivers. Users can manage earphone functions through touch controls and access Google's Voice Assistant. The earphones are compatible with the Boult Amp app and have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

All earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 with Blink & Pair, ensuring quick and seamless connectivity with other Bluetooth devices. While the Mustang Torq can only connect to one device at a time, the Mustang Dash and Derby can connect to two devices simultaneously. They feature a 45ms ultra-low latency Combat Gaming Mode, with the Mustang Torq including Mode Sync LEDs.

The Mustang Dash and Derby offer up to 100 hours of playback time, and the Mustang Torq provides up to 50 hours. Boult claims a 10-minute charge can provide 100 minutes of playback. The charging cases support USB Type-C connectivity.