Dyson OnTrac headphones with customisable caps launched: Check features, specs, and more

Dyson has launched its first high-fidelity audio-only headphones, the Dyson OnTrac headphones today (July 18) for the global markets. The headphones come with several customisation options with 2000 colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, advanced ANC, MyDyson App, and more. Dyson claims to offer high-level noise cancellation capabilities and long battery life for an uninterrupted listening experience. Know more about the Dyson OnTrac headphones and its features.

Dyson OnTrac headphones specifications and features

Dyson OnTrac, the audio-only headphones come with a custom Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) algorithm. It uses 8 microphones that help reduce the environmental or background noise sound 384,000 times a second. Therefore, the headphones have a carefully crafted “internal geometry” to reduce up to 40dB of external sound. The headphones feature 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium drivers for an immersive sound experience and enhanced audio signal processing. Dyson claims that the OnTrac headphone generates up to 21000 Hertz frequencies for users to experience deep bass.

Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer said, “With over 30 years of experience in aeroacoustics, we've mastered sound physics. By reducing noise through in-house anechoic chambers and expert engineers, we've applied and further expanded our audio knowledge to develop the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones.”

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are backed by lithium-ion battery cells enabling users to swiftly access ANC with a simple touch. Additionally, it offers up to 55 hours of battery life and up to two weeks of listening experience with ANC on a single charge. The headphones also ensure a comfortable fit with “ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam.” Dyson said, “Certified comfortable by US Ergonomics, Dyson OnTrac unites comfort and acoustics with Precision.” Users can customise their ear cups in several different ways with new colourways and ear cushions. Originally, the headphones come in four colour options: CNC Aluminium, Copper, Ceramic Cinnabar and BlackNickel.

Dyson OnTrac headphones app support

The Dyson OnTrac headphones can be customised via the MyDyson App which offers features such as real-time soundtracking, custom EQ modes, harmful sound level alerts, and more.

The India launch date for the Dyson OnTrac headphones is yet to be revealed, Dyson also highlighted that the India availability for the headphones will soon be announced. however, the US variant is reportedly priced at $699.

