 Dyson OnTrac headphones with customisable caps launched: Check features, specs, and more | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Dyson OnTrac headphones with customisable caps launched: Check features, specs, and more

Dyson OnTrac headphones with customisable caps launched: Check features, specs, and more

Dyson OnTrac, the company’s first high-fidelity audio-only headphones launched with 55 hours of battery life. Know more about the headphones.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 18 2024, 11:46 IST
Dyson OnTrac headphones with customisable caps launched: Check features, specs, and more
Dyson OnTrac headphones announced with premium features, check details. (Dyson)

Dyson has launched its first high-fidelity audio-only headphones, the Dyson OnTrac headphones today (July 18) for the global markets. The headphones come with several customisation options with 2000 colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, advanced ANC, MyDyson App, and more. Dyson claims to offer high-level noise cancellation capabilities and long battery life for an uninterrupted listening experience. Know more about the Dyson OnTrac headphones and its features. 

Also read: 5 best Sony wireless headphones on Amazon: Check top options to enhance your music experience

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Dyson OnTrac headphones specifications and features

Dyson OnTrac, the audio-only headphones come with a custom Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) algorithm. It uses 8 microphones that help reduce the environmental or background noise sound 384,000 times a second. Therefore, the headphones have a carefully crafted “internal geometry” to reduce up to 40dB of external sound. The headphones feature 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium drivers for an immersive sound experience and enhanced audio signal processing. Dyson claims that the OnTrac headphone generates up to 21000 Hertz frequencies for users to experience deep bass. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Best noise cancelling headphones: From Sony, JBL to Bose, check top 5 options to consider

Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer said, “With over 30 years of experience in aeroacoustics, we've mastered sound physics. By reducing noise through in-house anechoic chambers and expert engineers, we've applied and further expanded our audio knowledge to develop the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones.”

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are backed by lithium-ion battery cells enabling users to swiftly access ANC with a simple touch. Additionally, it offers up to 55 hours of battery life and up to two weeks of listening experience with ANC on a single charge. The headphones also ensure a comfortable fit with “ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam.” Dyson said, “Certified comfortable by US Ergonomics, Dyson OnTrac unites comfort and acoustics with Precision.” Users can customise their ear cups in several different ways with new colourways and ear cushions. Originally, the headphones come in four colour options: CNC Aluminium, Copper, Ceramic Cinnabar and BlackNickel.

Also read: boAt launches Nirvana Eutopia headphones with head tracking 3D audio feature; check price

Dyson OnTrac headphones app support

The Dyson OnTrac headphones can be customised via the MyDyson App which offers features such as real-time soundtracking, custom EQ modes, harmful sound level alerts, and more.

The India launch date for the Dyson OnTrac headphones is yet to be revealed, Dyson also highlighted that the India availability for the headphones will soon be announced. however, the US variant is reportedly priced at $699.

 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 11:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: boat launching india’s most affordable smart ring on july 20: here’s everything about the boat smart ring active top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation realme watch s2 launching in india on july 30, to be backed by chatgpt ai features amazon prime day 2024 pre-sale deals: earbuds, headphones from sony, samsung, google and others with best discounts sennheiser momentum sport earbuds launched in india, get health tracking features and more samsung galaxy ring launched: everything you need to know about this smart ring weighing 2.3 grams [video] samsung galaxy watch 7 series launched: check features, price, availability and more reliance launches jio glass: what it is and how it works boult launches mustang inspired torq, dash, derby tws earphones in india: check price, features and more boult launches affordable z40 gaming and y1 gaming earbuds in india: check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more
GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods
Tencent

Tencent’s Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact’ Foe’s Release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more available at huge discounts ahead of Amazon sale
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top deals on mid-range smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus and others

Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top deals on mid-range smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus and others
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Oppo F27 Pro+, and more smartphones at up to 60% off; Check deals

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets