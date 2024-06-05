 Garmin Forerunner 165 series: New GPS smartwatch with advanced features launched in India at ₹33,490 | Wearables News
Garmin Forerunner 165 series: New GPS smartwatch with advanced features launched in India at 33,490

Garmin introduces the Forerunner 165 Series in India, a new GPS-running smartwatch tailored for athletes. It promises advanced tracking features, long battery life, and sleek design for professional runners.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Jun 05 2024, 20:13 IST
Garmin Forerunner 165 series: New GPS smartwatch with advanced features launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33,490
Garmin launches Forerunner 165 Series smartwatch in India, featuring advanced tracking, training modules, and vibrant display. (Garmin)

Garmin has introduced its latest offering, the Forerunner 165 Series, to the Indian market on Global Running Day. The new GPS-running smartwatch features a touchscreen AMOLED display, boasting 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 19 hours in GPS mode. Targeted towards professional runners and athletes, the watch promises advanced training modules and tracking capabilities.

Garmin Forerunner 165 series Features

With a sleek and lightweight design and a 43mm case size, the Forerunner 165 Series comes with colourful, dual-shot bands. Its features include a Pulse OX Blood oxygen saturation monitor, Barometric Altimeter, floor Climb, Compass, and new-generation ambient light sensors. Users can enjoy music on the go by downloading playlists directly from Spotify or Amazon Music accounts.

Dan Bartel, Garmin's Vice President of Global Consumer Sales, emphasised the watch's suitability for professional runners and athletes. He highlighted its ability to monitor pace, distance, wrist-based heart rate, VO2 max, and more, aiding in daily performance improvement.

The smartwatch boasts wrist-based running power and dynamics, training effect, customizable courses, and additional activity profiles. It offers a morning report covering sleep, training outlook, heart rate variability status, and weather updates. The device also tracks sleep, naps, and women's health, including menstrual cycle and pregnancy monitoring.

For race preparation, the Forerunner 165 Series provides adaptive training plans tailored to race details or free Garmin Coach plans for 5K, 10K, and half marathons. With 24/7 heart rate, sleep, and stress tracking, users can evaluate their overall well-being and optimise activity and rest.

Garmin Forerunner 165 series: Price and Availability

Priced at Rs. 33,490 in India, the Garmin Forerunner 165 Series comes with a two-year warranty and is available in four colour options: Turquoise/Aqua, Black/Slate grey, Mist grey/Whitestone, and Berry/Lilac. Interested buyers can find the smartwatch at select premium brand stores.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 20:13 IST
