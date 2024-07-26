Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 design, colour options and features revealed in a new leak, launching on August 13- Take a look

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will make their debut on August 13 at a massive Google launch event. As we approach the launch date, new details around the upcoming earbuds are surfacing online. In the past 24 hours, multiple leaks have unveiled key details about Google's upcoming devices, including the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Initially revealed in renders by a case maker, these new earbuds have now surfaced in official-looking leaked images, showcasing all four colorways. The colours are named Charcoal, Porcelain, Aloe, and Hot Pink.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Color Options and Design Changes

The design of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 maintains the aesthetic of their predecessors, although the case appears slightly bulkier. It's unclear if this change accommodates a larger battery. Unlike Samsung's recent move to stemmed designs with the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, Google's new earbuds remain stemless, preserving the style seen in the original Pixel Buds Pro.

The earbuds themselves feature a more prominent grille, which could indicate improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). While the wings are smaller compared to the original, there are hints that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 might reintroduce the wing tip design from the first-generation Pixel Buds, as shown on the leaked images via Android Headlines. This design, shared by reliable leaker OnLeaks, shows a slight bulge opposite the ear tip. The wing, though less pronounced than the original "stabiliser arc," aims to enhance stability.

In addition to the wing tip, the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 replaces the black grilles of its predecessor with larger, colour-matched ones. The case design remains largely unchanged, retaining the egg shape and front-facing LED light. Leaked images from accessory maker Spigen reveal a small hole next to the USB-C port, potentially a speaker for the Google Find My Device feature, though its exact purpose is still unknown.

Upcoming Google Event and Product Launch

These earbuds aren't the only Google devices making headlines ahead of the August 13th launch event. Earlier leaks included marketing materials suggesting specifications for the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Fold. As the event approaches, more leaks are likely, unless Google decides to officially unveil its new products sooner.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are set to launch on August 13, alongside the Google Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.