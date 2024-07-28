 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 price, design leaked ahead of launch: Here’s everything you need to know | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 price, design leaked ahead of launch: Here’s everything you need to know

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 price, design leaked ahead of launch: Here’s everything you need to know

A recent leak from Dealabs reveals the pricing, design enhancements, and color options for the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2. The wireless earbuds are set to launch in France on August 22, shortly after the Made by Google 2024 event.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 28 2024, 10:29 IST
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 price, design leaked ahead of launch: Here’s everything you need to know
The upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2 will feature new wing tips and come in four color options, as revealed in a recent leak from Dealabs. (Representative image) (Unsplash)

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 price and design has been leaked ahead of the much anticipated Pixel Buds Pro 2 launch. The leak, originating from Dealabs, a source previously accurate with pricing information for the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3, offers a glimpse into what consumers might expect from Google's upcoming wireless earbuds.

Also Read: ChatGPT Voice Mode rolling out for paid subscribers next week: Details inside

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Pricing Details

According to the leak, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be priced at $229 in the United States, £219 in the United Kingdom, and 249 € in Europe. The inclusion of US pricing is noteworthy, as previous leaks from this source were predominantly focused on European retailers. This new price point represents a $30 increase from the $199 cost of the 2022 Pixel Buds Pro, which have been discounted to as low as $139 in recent months. Despite the price hike, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are still positioned at$30 cheaper than their competitors, the AirPods Pro and the upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: Paris 2024 Olympics: Google to help you get real-time updates, check how

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Design Enhancements

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will feature several design improvements over their predecessor. One notable addition is the incorporation of wing tips, which are expected to provide a more secure fit for users. Additionally, the earbuds themselves are designed to be smaller, potentially offering greater comfort during extended use. While the charging case remains largely unchanged, it includes a new cutout next to the USB-C port. This cutout could serve as either speaker for the Find My Device feature or as a lanyard loop.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Colour Options and Release Date

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in four color options: Hazel (dark green), Porcelain (darker beige), Wintergreen (light green), and Peony (darker pink). This variety provides consumers with a range of aesthetic choices to match their personal style. The leak also suggests that the French release date for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is set for August 22, just nine days after the Made by Google 2024 event.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro Max gets price cut on Amazon ahead of iPhone 16 series launch, check details

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak from Dealabs highlights key aspects of the upcoming earbuds, including a higher price point, design enhancements, and new color options. As the release date approaches, consumers can look forward to these updated features and improvements in Google's next iteration of wireless earbuds.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 10:29 IST
Tags:
Trending: realme watch s2 to launch in india on july 30 with ai assistant and extended battery life- details top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation apple watch for your kids launched in india with location tracking and emergency alerts for parents – details google pixel buds pro 2 design, colour options and features revealed in a new leak, launching on august 13- take a look samsung expands blood pressure, ecg tracking to galaxy watch 3, active 2 in 31 more markets samsung's smartthings find can now find hidden galaxy smarttags moving with you best smartwatches under 3000: from fastrack, noise to fire-boltt, top 5 budget picks apple watch cellular arrives on vodafone idea, finally apple watch se vs series 3: which one should you go for? apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale

iPhone 15, Poco F6, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more get big discounts during Flipkart June sale
10 best coding and programming laptops

Best laptops for programming: From ASUS, HP to Dell: Check out the 10 ultimate code companions
smartwatches under 3000

Best smartwatches under 3000: From Fastrack, Noise to Fire-Boltt, top 5 budget picks

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets