Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 price, design leaked ahead of launch: Here’s everything you need to know

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 price and design has been leaked ahead of the much anticipated Pixel Buds Pro 2 launch. The leak, originating from Dealabs, a source previously accurate with pricing information for the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3, offers a glimpse into what consumers might expect from Google's upcoming wireless earbuds.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Pricing Details

According to the leak, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be priced at $229 in the United States, £219 in the United Kingdom, and 249 € in Europe. The inclusion of US pricing is noteworthy, as previous leaks from this source were predominantly focused on European retailers. This new price point represents a $30 increase from the $199 cost of the 2022 Pixel Buds Pro, which have been discounted to as low as $139 in recent months. Despite the price hike, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are still positioned at$30 cheaper than their competitors, the AirPods Pro and the upcoming Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Design Enhancements

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will feature several design improvements over their predecessor. One notable addition is the incorporation of wing tips, which are expected to provide a more secure fit for users. Additionally, the earbuds themselves are designed to be smaller, potentially offering greater comfort during extended use. While the charging case remains largely unchanged, it includes a new cutout next to the USB-C port. This cutout could serve as either speaker for the Find My Device feature or as a lanyard loop.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Colour Options and Release Date

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available in four color options: Hazel (dark green), Porcelain (darker beige), Wintergreen (light green), and Peony (darker pink). This variety provides consumers with a range of aesthetic choices to match their personal style. The leak also suggests that the French release date for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is set for August 22, just nine days after the Made by Google 2024 event.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 leak from Dealabs highlights key aspects of the upcoming earbuds, including a higher price point, design enhancements, and new color options. As the release date approaches, consumers can look forward to these updated features and improvements in Google's next iteration of wireless earbuds.

