Paris 2024 Olympics: Google to help you get real-time updates, check how

As the Paris 2024 Olympics officially commenced yesterday, July 26, with an elaborate opening ceremony along the Seine River, Google is set to enhance the Olympic experience for users around the world. With a range of new features across its platforms, Google aims to provide comprehensive updates and interactive elements for sports enthusiasts following the Games.

Also Read: OnePlus fixes massive loophole in trade-in program: Here's everything you need to know

Real-Time Updates on Google Search

One of the primary features being introduced is real-time updates available through Google Search. Users who search for specific countries, sports, athletes, or the Olympics as a whole will have access to current schedules, results, medal counts, and top video highlights. The search results will also include daily recaps and the latest news stories, tailored to users' local time zones. Additionally, users will be able to view performance updates and trending events relevant to their region. Notably, there will be special features to celebrate record-breaking performances and medal wins, offering a dynamic and timely source of information.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Extensive Olympic Coverage on YouTube

YouTube is also contributing to the Olympic coverage through partnerships with official broadcasters. The platform will offer extensive live event coverage, highlights, and content from various creators. Viewers can make use of innovative features such as multiview, which allows simultaneous viewing of multiple events. This functionality aims to provide a more immersive and comprehensive viewing experience for users following various aspects of the Games.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro Max gets price cut on Amazon ahead of iPhone 16 series launch, check details

Knowledge and Interactive Features with Gemini

Google's Gemini AI will serve as a valuable resource for detailed information about the Paris 2024 Olympics. It will provide insights into athlete profiles, event specifics, and general information about the Games. Gemini is also equipped to offer suggestions for Olympic-themed activities, including party ideas, enhancing the overall engagement with the event.

Access to Olympics Apps and Games on Google Play

Google Play will host a range of Olympic-related apps, games, and books designed to enrich the viewing experience. Users can explore official applications, engage with themed games, and find resources to deepen their understanding of the Olympics or even practice their own sports skills.

Also Read: BSNL 4G rollout delayed again, govt-backed telecom player now aims deployment by June 2025

As the world turns its attention to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, these Google features aim to provide comprehensive coverage and interactive elements, enhancing global engagement with this major sporting event.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!