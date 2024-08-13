Google Pixel Watch 3 launched at Rs.39,900: What’s new and special? [Explained]

The Made by Google 2024 event unveiled several new hardware devices including the new Pixel 9 series. Alongside the new Pixel smartphones, the tech giant also announced the Google Pixel Watch 3 in India after months of rumours and speculations. The new smartwatch comes as a successor to last year's Pixel Watch 2 and includes several new features and upgrades. The Pixel Watch 3 retains the iconic circular design which is built with recycled aluminium and comes in two different sizes. Know more about what the Google Pixel Watch 3 has in store for users.

Google Pixel Watch 3 specifications and features

The Google Pixel Watch 3 comes with two different sizes 41 mm and 45 mm for users to choose based on their likings. The company says the smartwatch is “designed for performance inside and out”, enabling users to actively maintain their fitness and manage their day-to-day routine effectively. This year, Google has integrated a bigger and brighter display by reducing 16% bezels in comparison to Pixel Watch 2. The new-gen smartphone is 2x brighter with 2000nits peak brightness and it can adjust the refresh rate to up to 60Hz.

The Pixel Watch 3 comes with an advanced run tracking feature enabling users to create customised running routines where they can add warm-ups, target pace, heart rate, times and distances, and more. When paired with the Fitbit app, users can get detailed information on cadence, stride length, and vertical oscillation, to keep track of fitness and make improvements accordingly. Additionally, Google AI Pixel Watch 3 can provide users with useful insights and recommendations as to how they can improve.

Google has also included a new readiness and cardio load tracking feature through which users can keep track of their workout sessions. Furthermore, the Fitbit app has a new Morning Brief tab that showcases a summary of “see how you slept, your readiness score, progress towards your weekly exercise goal, and if any of your health metrics – like heart rate variability, breathing rate or SpO2 – are out of your personal range, and more.”

Lastly, the Pixel Watch 3 offers 24 hours of battery life with an always-on display enabled and up to 36 hours of battery life with “Battery Saver mode.”

Google Pixel Watch 3 price and availability

The Google Pixel Watch 3 comes at a starting price of Rs.39900. The pre-orders of the smartphone will start on August 14, 2024.

