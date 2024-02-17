 Honor Choice Earbuds X5, Honor Choice Watch LAUNCHED! From features to price, check details | Wearables News
The Honor Choice Earbuds X5 and Honor Choice Watch have been launched alongside the Honor X9b smartphone, which are aimed at elevating the tech experience for Indian consumers. Know all about the Honor Choice Earbuds X5 and Honor Choice Watch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 17 2024, 10:04 IST
Honor Choice Watch, Earbuds X5 have been unveiled. Check details. (Honor)
Honor Choice Watch, Earbuds X5 have been unveiled. Check details. (Honor)

Honor has expanded its product range with the launch of the Honor Choice Earbuds X5 and Honor Choice Watch, alongside the Honor X9b smartphone. The unveiling of these devices on February 15 marks a significant step in bringing a connected ecosystem of Honor products to Indian consumers. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, these new additions aim to set new standards in audio experiences and smartwatch functionalities.

Honor Choice Earbuds X5: Details

The Honor Choice Earbuds X5 promises an extraordinary audio experience with its 30dB ANC and in-ear engineering design, ensuring crystal-clear beats even in noisy environments. Featuring Honor AI Space for seamless device switching and new-generation Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connections, users can enjoy music play with its impressive 35-hour battery life. The dual-microphone ENC feature promises to enhance the calling experience, while the lightweight design and IP54 rating make it ideal for various activities, including gaming.

Stylish and Functional: Honor Choice Watch

The Honor Choice Watch combines style and functionality with its sleek design and versatile features. Boasting a 1.95-inch ultra-thin AMOLED display, built-in GPS, and one-click SOS calling, it ensures convenience and safety on the go. Integrated with the Honor Health App, the watch offers advanced health monitoring features, including all-day SpO2 and stress monitoring. With an impressive 5ATM water resistance level, Honor claims it is perfect for daily activities and fitness journeys.

Availability and Pricing

The Honor Choice Earbuds X5 will be available for purchase starting from February 16 at a price of Rs. 1999. On the other hand, the Honor Choice Watch will hit the market on February 24th at an MOP of Rs. 6499. However, customers can avail of an introductory discount of Rs. 500, bringing the price down to Rs. 5999.

Honor's latest offerings represent a blend of style, functionality, and innovation, catering to the evolving tech needs of Indian consumers.

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 10:04 IST
