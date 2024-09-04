 Nothing Ear Open spotted on certification sites ahead of global launch: Here’s what to expect | Wearables News
Nothing is set to launch new earbuds called Nothing Ear Open. The product recently appeared on certification sites, hinting at an imminent global release.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 04 2024, 12:21 IST
Nothing’s new earbuds, the Nothing Ear Open, have surfaced on the TDRA certification site ahead of launch. (Representative image) (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Nothing is preparing to unveil a new pair of earbuds, Nothing Ear Open. Although the company has yet to make an official announcement, the Nothing Ear Open has surfaced on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) certification site. This follows its recent listing on the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification site, which confirmed the earbuds' existence. Here's what we know about the Nothing Ear Open.

Nothing Ear Open: Certification Details

The TDRA certification confirms the product's name as Nothing Ear (Open) and lists the model number as B182, consistent with the IMDA listing, 91Mobiles reported. No additional details about the earbuds are available on the certification site, but the listing suggests an imminent launch.

The Nothing Ear Open has been classified on the IMDA site under the ‘low power device' category, indicating that it connects via Bluetooth. This implies that the earbuds will be available in multiple markets, including not just India and the UK but also UAE and Singapore.

The last major audio product release from Nothing was the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) in April, which featured Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Hi-Res audio. The company is also known for its transparent design.

This marks the first significant public appearance of the Nothing Ear Open. Specific details about the product remain limited, but the IMDA listing suggests a broad international launch.

Integration with ChatGPT

Nothing previously integrated ChatGPT into their audio products, including the Nothing Ear (2) and CMF Buds, allowing users to utilise ChatGPT as a voice assistant. 

Nothing Ear Open: Price (Expected)

The Ear Open is expected to be launched as Nothing's new earbuds in India. Previous releases included the Nothing Ear, priced at Rs. 11,999, and the Nothing Ear (a), priced at Rs. 7,999.

With the Nothing Ear Open now appearing on certification sites, more information about the earbuds is anticipated soon. The company has yet to officially announce the product.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 12:21 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets