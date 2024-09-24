Nothing Ear Open TWS to break cover today: Design, key features leaked ahead of official launch

Nothing, a UK-based tech company, plans to launch its new open-ear true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the Nothing Ear Open, later today. The company has teased the product's arrival but has not disclosed specific details until now. Recent leaks have revealed design images and expected features of these audio devices, which will likely align with the brand's distinctive aesthetic and promise enhanced battery performance compared to existing TWS options. Furthermore, reports suggest that the earphones will include support for OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Nothing Ear Open: Design (Expected)

According to a leak from Winfuture, the Nothing Ear Open will showcase a partially transparent design. The images indicate that the earphones will feature long, curved bands to secure them in place during use. They will come in a white colour and be housed in a pill-shaped charging and storage case.

The earphones will reportedly incorporate 14.2mm titanium-coated polyethylene terephthalate drivers. Additionally, they are expected to utilise "Bass Enhance" technology, dual device connectivity, and Bluetooth 5.3. The touch sensors will likely be located on the transparent sections of the earphones.

Nothing Ear Open: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Sources indicate that the Nothing Ear Open will include AI-driven Clear Voice technology, a low latency mode, and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. This rating is also anticipated for the charging case. Like other Nothing products, these earphones are expected to integrate ChatGPT support. Each earphone will likely weigh approximately 8.1g.

The Nothing Ear Open is set to feature 64mAh batteries, while the charging case will house a 635mAh cell. On a single charge, users can expect up to eight hours of battery life from the earphones. Combined with the case, the total playback time is estimated at 30 hours. Reports suggest that the headset will provide up to 24 hours of total call time, with around six hours of usage available on the earphones alone.