 Nothing Ear Open TWS to break cover today: Design, key features leaked ahead of official launch | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Nothing Ear Open TWS to break cover today: Design, key features leaked ahead of official launch

Nothing Ear Open TWS to break cover today: Design, key features leaked ahead of official launch

Nothing prepares to launch its new Nothing Ear Open true wireless earphones with key details and design leaked online ahead of official launch. Here’s what you need to know about

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 24 2024, 13:34 IST
Nothing Ear Open TWS
Nothing set to launch the Nothing Ear Open, its new open-ear true wireless earphones today. (Nothing)

Nothing, a UK-based tech company, plans to launch its new open-ear true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the Nothing Ear Open, later today. The company has teased the product's arrival but has not disclosed specific details until now. Recent leaks have revealed design images and expected features of these audio devices, which will likely align with the brand's distinctive aesthetic and promise enhanced battery performance compared to existing TWS options. Furthermore, reports suggest that the earphones will include support for OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Nothing Ear Open: Design (Expected)

According to a leak from Winfuture, the Nothing Ear Open will showcase a partially transparent design. The images indicate that the earphones will feature long, curved bands to secure them in place during use. They will come in a white colour and be housed in a pill-shaped charging and storage case.

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Also read: iPhone 15 at 50000 in Flipkart sale? Will e-commerce giant surprise us again

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The earphones will reportedly incorporate 14.2mm titanium-coated polyethylene terephthalate drivers. Additionally, they are expected to utilise "Bass Enhance" technology, dual device connectivity, and Bluetooth 5.3. The touch sensors will likely be located on the transparent sections of the earphones.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Nothing Ear Open: Specifications and Features (Expected)

Sources indicate that the Nothing Ear Open will include AI-driven Clear Voice technology, a low latency mode, and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. This rating is also anticipated for the charging case. Like other Nothing products, these earphones are expected to integrate ChatGPT support. Each earphone will likely weigh approximately 8.1g.

Also read: MediaTek confirms October launch for Dimensity 9400 chipset with enhanced AI and graphics performance- Details

The Nothing Ear Open is set to feature 64mAh batteries, while the charging case will house a 635mAh cell. On a single charge, users can expect up to eight hours of battery life from the earphones. Combined with the case, the total playback time is estimated at 30 hours. Reports suggest that the headset will provide up to 24 hours of total call time, with around six hours of usage available on the earphones alone.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Sep, 13:33 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation apple watch series 10 launched: 5 cool features you should know before buying apple stores let users try on airpods again in sign of normalcy amazfit t-rex 3 smartwatch with chatgpt 4 and military-grade durability now available for pre order in india- details oneplus nord buds 3 launched in india at 2,299: know what it has to offer apple gets green signal from regulators, airpods pro can now be used as… apple watch ultra 3 missing from 2024 lineup for this reason; may launch in 2025 not just your iphone, apple watch set to get multiple pairing options soon apple watch ultra 2 might get big design upgrade: from new finish to unique colorway, know what's coming reliance launches jio glass: what it is and how it works
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event
Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration
GTA 6

GTA 6 rumoured to bring back classic basketball feature last seen in GTA San Andreas 20 years ago- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 23: Grab free in-game rewards
Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry

Red Dead Redemption PC port rumours spark new debate over consoles future in gaming industry

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy S22

iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
best laptop under rs 60000

10 Best laptop under 60000: Lenovo Vs Asus
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets