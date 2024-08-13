OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launching in India on July 20: Check expected specs, features, price and more

OnePlus has announced the launch of its new flagship wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, in India and other international markets next week. The new earbuds are expected to feature an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, along with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and much more. These earbuds will succeed the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which debuted last year, and are distinct from the recent OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Launch Date and Time

The official reveal of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will take place on August 20 at 6:30 pm IST. The global launch times are set for 9:00 am EST, 2:00 pm BST, and 3:00 pm CEST. OnePlus has highlighted the new earbuds as its top audio product, stating improved sound quality.

OnePlus has revealed a redesigned case for the Buds Pro 3 through a teaser image, although further details about the case and earbuds remain undisclosed. The new earbuds will be available for purchase on Amazon, the OnePlus online store, and OnePlus experience centres.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Expected Specifications, Features and Price

Leaks suggest that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will feature IP55 dust and water resistance, with up to 43 hours of battery life, an improvement over the previous model. They are expected to include Bluetooth 5.4, a dual driver setup with an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter, and support for LHDC 5.0 audio codec with 24-bit/192kHz audio. The earbuds may offer up to 50dB of adaptive noise cancellation, surpassing the Buds Pro 2's 49dB.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are anticipated to be priced around Rs. 12,000 in India, compared to the Rs. 11,999 price tag of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 released in February last year.