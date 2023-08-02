Home Wearables News Promate XWatch-S19 smartwatch priced at Rs. 3999 on launch

Promate XWatch-S19 smartwatch priced at Rs. 3999 on launch

Promate has unveiled its most XWatch-S19 smartwatch.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 02 2023, 11:57 IST
All you need to know about the new Promate smartwatch - XWatch-S19.
All you need to know about the new Promate smartwatch - XWatch-S19. ( Promate )

Promate has launched its most awaited smartwatch, the XWatch-S19. Promate says the XWatch-S19 sets a new standard in wearable technology. The top feature on the smartwatch is a 1.95-inch Edge-to-Edge semi-curved TFT Display with the biggest screen-to-body ratio ever seen in smartwatches in India.

The XWatch-S19 features the industry's first 1.95-inch TFT real BIG display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 240X282, providing users with a vivid and immersive viewing experience. Xwatch S-19 weighs just 40g and features a sturdy frame.

The XWatch-S19 offers real-time heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring and sleep tracking. Moreover, the smartwatch supports 100+ sports modes, providing athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and casual exercisers with real-time tracking and insights. Users can access detailed data recording and monitoring using the smartwatch's wellness app – XWatch app, receiving comprehensive reports on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

The XWatch-S19's Bluetooth 5.1 Technology ensures seamless connectivity while on the move and supports effective hands-free Bluetooth calling. Syncing with both Android and iOS devices, the XWatch-S19 allows users to access notifications, calls, and messages directly from their wrist. Also, XWatch-S19 will be provided with two grade-1 silicon straps and two Wireless chargers.

Speaking at the launch, Gopal Jeyaraj – Head India & SAARC said, “The XWatch-S19 equips users with the tools they need to thrive in any environment - be it on rugged trails, underwater depths, or bustling city streets."

The smartwatch has passed several military-grade tests, demonstrating its toughness.

The battery on the smartwatch can last for 10-12 days on a single charge and will be the perfect companion for busy professionals and travellers too.

The smartwatch is also engineered to withstand the elements. It is both dust and water-resistant, making it suitable for outdoor adventures and daily wear.

Jeyaraj concludes by saying, "With its robust design and cutting-edge features, the XWatch-S19 is purpose-built to conquer any adventure and withstand the challenges of the most demanding lifestyles.""

 

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 11:11 IST
