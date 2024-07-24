Realme Watch S2 to launch in India on July 30 with AI Assistant and extended battery life- Details
Realme is set to launch the Watch S2 in India on July 30, 2024, alongside the Realme 13 Pro series, featuring a new AI voice assistant and enhanced battery life. Here’s everything you need to know.
Realme has confirmed the launch of its new smartwatch, the Realme Watch S2, scheduled for July 30, 2024, in India. The smartwatch will debut alongside the Realme 13 Pro series. Ahead of the official release, Realme has teased several features of the upcoming device, highlighting improvements in battery life, design, and functionality. The Realme Watch S2 follows the Realme Watch S, which debuted in 2020, and is expected to offer a range of advanced features, including a new AI voice assistant.
Realme Watch S2: Design and Features
In anticipation of the event, Realme has shared details about the watch's design and features. The smartwatch will feature a circular dial encased in metal, giving it a sleek and premium appearance. Users will also find two buttons on the right side of the screen for navigating the device's interface.
The Realme Watch S2 will be equipped with a 380 mAh battery, promising up to 20 days of use on a single charge. Actual battery life may vary depending on individual usage. Additionally, the smartwatch will come with an enhanced IP68 rating, ensuring it is both dust proof and resistant to water. It can endure submersion up to 1.5 metres deep for up to 30 minutes without sustaining damage.
Realme Watch S2 AI features (Expected)
In terms of aesthetics, the Realme Watch S2 will be available in black and silver finishes. One of the standout features of this smartwatch is its AI voice assistant, which utilises ChatGPT technology. While it remains to be seen whether the voice assistant operates via an on-device language model or relies on internet connectivity, users can expect innovative functionalities, including the ability to create custom watch faces through voice commands.
The previous model, the Realme Watch S, featured a 1.3-inch circular display with a brightness of up to 600 nits. It included a PPG sensor for real-time heart rate monitoring, a blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, and various fitness tracking capabilities. The Realme Watch S2 is expected to improve upon these functionalities, providing better health monitoring and user experience.
