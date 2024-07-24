 Realme Watch S2 to launch in India on July 30 with AI Assistant and extended battery life- Details | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Realme Watch S2 to launch in India on July 30 with AI Assistant and extended battery life- Details

Realme Watch S2 to launch in India on July 30 with AI Assistant and extended battery life- Details

Realme is set to launch the Watch S2 in India on July 30, 2024, alongside the Realme 13 Pro series, featuring a new AI voice assistant and enhanced battery life. Here’s everything you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 24 2024, 16:36 IST
Icon
Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Realme Watch S2 to launch in India on July 30 with AI Assistant and extended battery life- Details
1/5 Honor X9b: It's a newly announced smartphone by Honor which features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 1200 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs.30999. However, during Amazon's Great Summer Sale, you can get it at Rs.18999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Realme Watch S2 to launch in India on July 30 with AI Assistant and extended battery life- Details
2/5 IQOO Z9: The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and it provides up to 1800 nits peak brightness. The IQOO Z9 is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 and it runs on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14. You can get this smartphone at a huge discounted price of Rs.17999 during the  Great Summer Sale on Amazon.  (Iqoo)
Realme Watch S2 to launch in India on July 30 with AI Assistant and extended battery life- Details
3/5 Samsung Galaxy A15: The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and it is backed by 5000mAh Lithium-ion Battery. The Samsung Galaxy A15 comes with a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. You can get the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs.16499 during the upcoming Amazon sale which is starting from May 3, 2024.  (Samsung )
Realme Watch S2 to launch in India on July 30 with AI Assistant and extended battery life- Details
4/5 Realme Narzo 70 Pro: This new generation of Narzo-series smartphone which features a 50MP Flagship Sony IMX890 Night vision camera with OIS. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is powered by MediaTek Deminsity 7050 chipset and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The great news is that the newly launched smartphone will be available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale.  (Realme)
Realme Watch S2 to launch in India on July 30 with AI Assistant and extended battery life- Details
5/5 OnePlus Nord CE 3: The last smartphone in the list is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset. The smartphone features a triple camera setup which includes a 50MP Main Camera with Sony IMX890, an 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355 and a 2MP Macro lens. You can get the OnePlus Nord CE 3 at a reduced price during the upcoming Amazon Great Summer Sale. (OnePlus)
Realme Watch S2 to launch in India on July 30 with AI Assistant and extended battery life- Details
icon View all Images
Realme Watch S2 is confirmed to launch in India on July 30 with new, enhanced battery life, and AI features. (Realme)

Realme has confirmed the launch of its new smartwatch, the Realme Watch S2, scheduled for July 30, 2024, in India. The smartwatch will debut alongside the Realme 13 Pro series. Ahead of the official release, Realme has teased several features of the upcoming device, highlighting improvements in battery life, design, and functionality. The Realme Watch S2 follows the Realme Watch S, which debuted in 2020, and is expected to offer a range of advanced features, including a new AI voice assistant.

Realme Watch S2: Design and Features

In anticipation of the event, Realme has shared details about the watch's design and features. The smartwatch will feature a circular dial encased in metal, giving it a sleek and premium appearance. Users will also find two buttons on the right side of the screen for navigating the device's interface.

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Also read: Apple Watch for Your Kids launched in India with location tracking and emergency alerts for parents – Details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The Realme Watch S2 will be equipped with a 380 mAh battery, promising up to 20 days of use on a single charge. Actual battery life may vary depending on individual  usage. Additionally, the smartwatch will come with an enhanced IP68 rating, ensuring it is both dust proof and resistant to water. It can endure submersion up to 1.5 metres deep for up to 30 minutes without sustaining damage.

Also read: Boult Mustang Torq earbuds review: A stylish ride with powerful bass for your ears at 1799

Realme Watch S2 AI features (Expected) 

In terms of aesthetics, the Realme Watch S2 will be available in black and silver finishes. One of the standout features of this smartwatch is its AI voice assistant, which utilises ChatGPT technology. While it remains to be seen whether the voice assistant operates via an on-device language model or relies on internet connectivity, users can expect innovative functionalities, including the ability to create custom watch faces through voice commands.

Also read: Apple Watch Ultra available at massive discount in Amazon Prime Day Sale, more than Rs. 25000 off

The previous model, the Realme Watch S, featured a 1.3-inch circular display with a brightness of up to 600 nits. It included a PPG sensor for real-time heart rate monitoring, a blood oxygen (SpO2) sensor, and various fitness tracking capabilities. The Realme Watch S2 is expected to improve upon these functionalities, providing better health monitoring and user experience.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 16:36 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation boat launching india’s most affordable smart ring on july 20: here’s everything about the boat smart ring active top 10 smartwatches for kids: fun and safety in one device dyson ontrac headphones with customisable caps launched: check features, specs, and more samsung galaxy ring launched: everything you need to know about this smart ring weighing 2.3 grams [video] sony wf-xb700, wf-sp800n wireless earbuds launched in india starting at 9,990 apple airpods with cameras launching next; mass production starts by 2026 - all details apple watch ultra available at massive discount in amazon prime day sale, more than rs. 25000 off amazon sale 2024: boat, oneplus, jbl, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under rs.2000 sennheiser momentum sport earbuds launched in india, get health tracking features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts
GTA 6 RELEASE DATE

GTA 6 release will be 'positive' for gaming industry, says Ubisoft CEO - Here’s why
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
smartwatches for kids

Top 10 smartwatches for kids: Fun and safety in one device
RO water filters on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Aqua D Pure, Aquaguard and more during sale

RO water filters on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Aqua D Pure, Aquaguard and more during sale
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets