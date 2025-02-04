Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Lenskart launches Phonic Smart Glasses with Bluetooth, audio, and voice assistant features- All details

Lenskart launches Phonic Smart Glasses with Bluetooth, audio, and voice assistant features- All details

Lenskart has unveiled Phonic smart glasses with Bluetooth audio, call management, and voice assistant features for a connected on-the-go experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 04 2025, 16:10 IST
Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses
Lenskart launches Phonic smart glasses in India, featuring traditional eyewear with Bluetooth audio and smart features. (Lenskart )

Lenskart, a leading Indian eyewear brand, has introduced a new set of smart glasses called Phonic, designed to combine traditional eyewear with modern technology. These smart glasses aim to offer users the ability to manage calls, enjoy music, and interact with voice assistants without the need for additional devices. The glasses are designed for easy use, featuring a single button that allows users to switch between functions.

Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses: Price and Availability

Lenskart Phonic smart glasses are priced at Rs. 4,000 in India, with an MRP of Rs. 7,000. These glasses can be purchased through the Lenskart website and retail stores across the country. They are available in two frame styles: Navigator and Hustlr, both featuring full-rim wayfarer designs. The glasses offer customisation options, including bifocal or progressive prescription lenses and sunglasses. Customers can choose from a variety of lens options, such as anti-glare, BLU screen, and shatterproof lenses, with pricing adjusted based on the selection. The glasses are available in Matte Black and Shiny Blue colour variants.

Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses: Key Features

The Phonic smart glasses come with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling users to take calls and stream music through built-in speakers located on the temples. The glasses also allow users to interact with voice assistants, making it easy to manage tasks while on the move. The smart button located on one of the temples makes navigating between functions simple.

These smart glasses offer up to seven hours of playtime and can be charged using the included proprietary charging cable. Lenskart also claims that Phonic glasses help minimise distractions while driving. Users can integrate voice commands to send messages, set reminders, or change music tracks on both Android and iOS devices.

Additionally, Lenskart Phonic smart glasses support a wide range of vision correction needs. They are compatible with both concave and convex lenses, accommodating near and far-sightedness, with powers ranging from -8 D to +6 D.

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 16:10 IST
