WWDC 2024: From ‘Apple Intelligence’ to iOS 18, here’s everything that is expected

Apple's annual World Wide Developers (WWDC) will be live-streamed today at 10:30 PM IST. The keynote is expected to include several artificial intelligence (AI)- related announcements and the new iOS 18 update. However, there are several new AI plans for Apple hardware as well such as iPhone, Macs, iPad, etc, which are expected to be revealed at the event. While Apple is running a little behind in terms of AI efforts, today we may see the company catching up with all the new advancements.

Apple WWDC 2024: What is expected

AI-related announcements:

At the WWDC event, Apple is expected to make several announcements focusing on AI. First, we may get a brief revelation on how the company will be partnering with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT capabilities to the hardware devices and how it will come in handy in the daily lives of consumers. As of now, it's unclear if Apple's AI will run on-device or on the cloud.

Notably, we may see several AI features coming in iOS apps which may carry out features such as AI summarisation, translations, video and image generation, photo editing, smart reply, and more. Furthermore, Apple may announce some major AI upgrades to Siri and Safari that may give tough competition to other tech giants such as Google and Microsoft. Apple is reportedly working on addressing privacy concerns with the help of AI to make their devices and ecosystem more secure.

Software announcements ( iOS 18, MacOS 15, VisionOS 2, and more):

Based on leaks and rumours, Apple is expected to introduce the Beta version of the iOS 18 update which is codenamed “Crystal.” With the new operating system, iPhone users may get a more customised version of the iOS experience which was not available in earlier versions of the update. Notably, iPhone users will be able to change the placements of their app icons and can also change their colours according to their preferences.

iOS 18 may also introduce updated versions of the Control Center view, Setting app, Messages app, Passwords app, Calculator apps, and more for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Furthermore, there will be announcements related to watchOS 11, MacOS 15, VisionOS 2, and more at the WWDC 2024 event.

However, note that the WWDC may not include any hardware-related announcements such as the introduction of the new generation Apple TV.

