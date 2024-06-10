 WWDC 2024: From ‘Apple Intelligence’ to iOS 18, here’s everything that is expected | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News WWDC 2024: From ‘Apple Intelligence’ to iOS 18, here’s everything that is expected

WWDC 2024: From ‘Apple Intelligence’ to iOS 18, here’s everything that is expected

Apple WWDC 2024 will be live-streamed today, June 10, 2024, at 10:30 PM IST. Know what is expected to be announced in the space of AI.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 10 2024, 12:25 IST
Apple WWDC 2024: From ‘Apple Intelligence’ to iOS 18, here’s everything that is expected
Apple WWDC 2024 will uncover the company’s upcoming AI efforts, checked details. (AFP)

Apple's annual World Wide Developers (WWDC) will be live-streamed today at 10:30 PM IST.  The keynote is expected to include several artificial intelligence (AI)- related announcements and the new iOS 18 update. However, there are several new AI plans for Apple hardware as well such as iPhone, Macs, iPad, etc, which are expected to be revealed at the event. While Apple is running a little behind in terms of AI efforts, today we may see the company catching up with all the new advancements. 

Also read: WWDC 2024: How to watch Apple Event live stream, what to expect and all details here

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹127,990₹134,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹71,499₹79,900
Buy now
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹82,000₹89,900
Buy now
19% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹48,799₹59,900
Buy now

Apple WWDC 2024: What is expected 

 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

AI-related announcements: 

At the WWDC event, Apple is expected to make several announcements focusing on AI. First, we may get a brief revelation on how the company will be partnering with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT capabilities to the hardware devices and how it will come in handy in the daily lives of consumers. As of now, it's unclear if Apple's AI will run on-device or on the cloud. 

Notably, we may see several AI features coming in iOS apps which may carry out features such as AI summarisation, translations, video and image generation, photo editing, smart reply, and more. Furthermore, Apple may announce some major AI upgrades to Siri and Safari that may give tough competition to other tech giants such as Google and Microsoft. Apple is reportedly working on addressing privacy concerns with the help of AI to make their devices and ecosystem more secure. 

Also read: Here's Everything Apple Plans to Show at Its AI-Focused WWDC Event

Software announcements ( iOS 18, MacOS 15, VisionOS 2, and more): 

Based on leaks and rumours, Apple is expected to introduce the Beta version of the iOS 18 update which is codenamed “Crystal.” With the new operating system, iPhone users may get a more customised version of the iOS experience which was not available in earlier versions of the update. Notably, iPhone users will be able to change the placements of their app icons and can also change their colours according to their preferences.

Also read: Apple may not introduce any hardware at WWDC 2024 with AI, iOS 18 in spotlight

iOS 18 may also introduce updated versions of the Control Center view, Setting app, Messages app, Passwords app, Calculator apps, and more for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Furthermore, there will be announcements related to watchOS 11, MacOS 15, VisionOS 2, and more at the WWDC 2024 event. 

However, note that the WWDC may not include any hardware-related announcements such as the introduction of the new generation Apple TV. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jun, 12:25 IST
Trending: garena free fire redeem codes for june 9: they are out, grab them now for free! bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it oppo to integrate ai across all smartphones by 2024; partners with google, microsoft, mediatek best smart tvs from samsung, redmi, oneplus and more to buy in 2024 during amazon sale openai ceo sam altman shocks, says trusts chatgpt the least on earth how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window best ac to buy in 2024 from top 5 air conditioner brands in india- lloyd, blue star, voltas and more wifi ac explained: control cooling from anywhere with smart acs from haier, panasonic, lg, and more panchayat season 2 all episodes released by amazon prime video! that too before official release date apple reclassifies hairline cracks on iphones and watches as accidental damage
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles
Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024

Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024: New missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more
GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule

GTA 6 trailer 2 leaked before schedule; Rockstar Games responds
Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats

Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats: Unlock money, weapons, gear, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

POCO Unveils Green Variants

POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart
Smartwatch

10 Best smartwatches under Rs.700 for kids: Check cool and trendy picks
Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details

Microsoft Unveils Phi-3- its smallest AI model that can run on smartphones- All details
iPhone 13

Nab Apple iPhone 13 at a 12 pct discount! Amazon rolls out exciting discounts and offers
Tecno Camon 30 5G series launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,999- Specs, camera and all details

Tecno Camon 30 5G series launched in India at 22,999- Specs, camera and all details

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets