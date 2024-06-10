 Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G to support IP69 rating, 360° ‘Armour Body’ and more- Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G to support IP69 rating, 360° ‘Armour Body’ and more- Know what’s coming

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will be India’s first IP69 rating, 360° Armour Body, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Know what’s coming ahead of the official launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 10 2024, 10:29 IST
The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launching on June 13, check out the specs and more. (Oppo)

The new generation of Oppo F-series is launching on June 13 with upgraded specifications and features. As the launch nears, the company has started to tease several smartphone features including its design and body protections. In a recent teaser, it was revealed that the Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G will become India's first smartphone to receive the IP69 rating. This ensures that the smartphone will be protected from rain or dust and it will not hamper the smartphone's performance. Know more about what's coming to Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G. 

Also read: Oppo F27 Pro Series launching in India on June 13

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G

Oppo revealed that the upcoming F27 Pro Plus 5G has passed IP69, IP68, and IP66 certification, becoming India's first smartphone to receive the IP69 rating. This will allow the smartphone to work effectively even during pouring rain, making the Oppo F27 Pro Plus a monsoon-ready smartphone. This smartphone has surpassed several high-end smartphones that come with an IP68 rating. Therefore, the Oppo F27 Pro Plus has more capabilities to withstand water. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Oppo Reno 12 series and Find X flagship smartphones set for global launch soon

To waterproof the smartphone, Oppo has leveraged a new heat-resistant glue and waterproof circuit. Additionally, for F27 Pro Plus, the company has integrated silicon sealing rings and several upgrades to protect parts of the device such as the USB port, display, SIM tray pinhole, and others. Furthermore, to make the smartphone drop-resistance, Oppo has developed the smartphone with a 360° Armour Body that will reportedly protect the internal and external parts from getting any major damage. The Oppo F27 Pro Plus has also passed 150 rigorous Swiss SGS protocol tests, making it a durable smartphone. Lastly, the upcoming Oppo F27 Pro Plus is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making scratch and drop resistance. 

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Anticipated battery and camera specifications revealed

Apart from protections, the smartphone will feature a vegan leather back panel which will come in two colour options: Midnight Navy and Dust Pink. Additionally, it will feature a new cosmos ring design that houses the camera sensors. More about the Oppo F27 Pro Plus will be revealed during the launch, scheduled for June 13, 2024. 

First Published Date: 10 Jun, 10:23 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets