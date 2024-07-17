Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds launched in India, get health tracking features and more

Sennheiser has expanded its Momentum series with the launch of the Momentum Sport earbuds in India. Known for delivering high-quality sound, these earbuds are now equipped with features that provide detailed insights into users' workouts.

Price and Availability

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds are priced at Rs.27,990 in India. They will be available in three colours: Polar Black, Burned Olive, and Metallic Graphite. The earbuds are available for purchase on the Sennheiser website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

Features and Specifications

The Momentum Sport earbuds come equipped with in-ear sensors that capture heart rate and body temperature data. These sensors provide real-time biometric feedback that allows users to optimise their training routines. The earbuds integrate a photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor, which can sync with popular fitness apps and devices.

Sennheiser claims that the earbuds offer temperature readings with an accuracy of +/- 0.3 degrees Celsius, and heart rate detection ranges from 30 to 220 beats per minute. The three-axis accelerometers, capacitive touch, and infrared sensors work together to manage audio playback and calls.

The Momentum Sport earbuds also connect and integrate with popular sports devices and apps such as Apple Watch/Health, Garmin Watch/Connect, and Strava. For the first time in a non-Polar product, users can access Polar's biosensing capabilities and data analytics through the Polar Flow training app.

To enhance user experience, the earbuds feature an acoustic relief channel that reduces the occlusion effect, minimising footstep noise and other distractions. The semi-open design allows for natural environmental awareness, supported by additional modes like Transparency mode, Anti-wind mode, and Adaptive Noise Cancelling mode. The earbuds operate over Bluetooth v5.2 and support aptX Adaptive, AAC, and SBC codecs. They also come with an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance, a shock-proof chassis, and clog-resistant ear tips. Sennheiser claims the earbuds offer up to 24 hours of total battery life on a single charge.

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds are said to offer a blend of audio performance and advanced biometric tracking, catering to fitness enthusiasts looking for integrated workout data. Available in three colours, these earbuds are set to be a versatile addition to the Momentum series.



