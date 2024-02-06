Tesla Cybertruck owner takes Apple Vision Pro on a drive! Know what happened

The new Apple Vision Pro has become the talk of the town. In the last few days, we've seen several examples of Vision Pro owners finding new ways of using it. Just recently, a video surfaced on X where its user took it to the streets of London along with his mechanical "pet". Moreover, famous YouTuber Casey Neistat also took it skateboarding on the streets. However, none of them has been as shocking as the video that recently surfaced, showing a Tesla Cybertruck owner taking the Apple Vision Por on a drive, going against even Apple's directives!

Tesla Cybertruck owner takes Vision Pro on a drive

In a new video that has since gone viral on X, an Apple Vision Pro buyer went on a drive while wearing the AR/VR headset. The video seems straight out of Cyberpunk 2077, a glimpse into a potential dystopian future. The video,postedby X user @ayeejuju, has amassed 25 million views so far. It was reposted by the US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg who also issued a stern warning for those looking to follow in the footsteps of the Cybertruck owner.

“Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times”,postedthe Secretary.

In the guidelines of the Vision Pro, Apple specifically states, “Never use the device while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety.”

In astatementgiven to Gizmodo, the Cybertruck driver said that he created the video as a “skit” with friends, and only wore the Vision Pro for 30-40 seconds.

How was it possible?

This stunt was only possible courtesy of Tesla's self-driving features. For the unaware, Elon Musk's Tesla cars get Full Self Driving or FSD. It is a suite of driver assistance features that provide an assisted driving experience and active guidance under supervision. While it is not completely autonomous, FSD aims to better the Autopilot mode in vehicles with a completely autonomous driving experience in future Tesla vehicles.

However, even Tesla's autonomous driving tech isn't 100 percent safe. A probe by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that the Autopilot tech that ensures drivers are paying attention was inadequate. Tesla then recalled over 2 million vehicles in December last year to fix an issue with the driver awareness system.

