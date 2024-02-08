Valentine's Day gift ideas: Get up to 80 pct off on top 5 Noise smartwatches on Amazon

Valentine's Day gifts: Valentine's Day is just six days away and that means the time is ticking away fast for you to get something nice for your loved one. And if you are still looking for a perfect gift for your partner then we have got you covered. There is nothing better than giving your companion a meaningful gift and what's better than a feature-filled smartwatch? A smart device will help your loved one keep track of fitness and health. So much so, that you can even set reminders for your partner to drink water and the smartwatch will keep reminding them on your behalf. To help you with your search, we have compiled a list of the top 5 Noise smartwatches. Check the list here. Products included in this article 68% OFF Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black) (17,913) 80% OFF Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) (52,900) 76% OFF Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38" TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black) (14,705) 66% OFF Noise Halo Plus 1.46" Super AMOLED Display Elite Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Stainless Steel Build, Always on Display, Upto 7 Days Battery (Elite Black) (6,916) 75% OFF Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black) (5,840)

List of Best Selling Products

Valentine's Day gift idea: Top 5 Noise smartwatches

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3:

B0BVR7PGQ7-1

The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with up to 550 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch is powered by Single-chip BT technology for Bluetooth calling. It enables users to track activity and stay on top of their fitness goals. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 features Noise Health Suite features such as a 24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Sleep tracker, Stress monitoring, Female cycle tracker, and more. It also comes with more than 100 sports modes.

We are on WhatsApp Channels.Click to join.

Specifications Display: 1.96-inch Battery life: up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 550 nits

2. Noise Pulse 2 Max:

B0B6BLTGTT-2

The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch TFT LCD display that sports 550 nits of peak brightness. It comes with Bluetooth calling features which enable users to talk directly to their loved ones from their wrists. It comes with a Noise Health Suite which keeps track of wellness in terms of tracking Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. Additionally, it has 100 sports to keep track of fitness.

specifications Display: 1.85-inch Battery life: Up to 10 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 550 nits

3. Noise Twist:

B0BJ72WZQ7-3

The noise smartwatch features a 1.38-inch TFT round display which offers a 500nits peak brightness for an effective viewing experience during direct sunlight situations. It offers various health monitoring tools such as Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. It features more than 100 sports modes for people who like to take care of their fitness. The Noise Twist claims to offer up to 7 days of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling.

Specifications Display: 1.38-inch Battery life: Up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 500nits

4. Noise Halo Plus:

B0C4Q5HNMH-4

The smartwatch features a 1.46-inch Always On display. It is equipped with a 300mAh battery which offers up to 7 days of battery life with a single charge. Noise Halo Plus smart features include music control, voice control, Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and more. You can check all the collected data from the NoiseFit app which can also be shared with your friends and family. The smartwatch features Tru SyncTM technology for uninterrupted Bluetooth calling.

Specifications Display: 1.46-inch Battery life: up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 550 nits

5. Noise Force Rugged:

B0BMVT1R78-5

The smartwatch features a 1.32-inch high-resolution display with 550 nits peak brightness. It features an attractive functional rotating crown which enables users to easily navigate through the smartwatch functionalities. Besides Bluetooth calling, the smartwatch also has a dial pad and call logs where you can save up to five contacts. With Noise Health Suite, you can monitor your blood oxygen level, sleep, heart rate, breathing, and track female cycling. The Noise Force Rugged goes an entire week without charging with up to 7 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.32-inch Battery life: up to 7 days Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 550 nits

Also, read these top stories today:

Cookies are crumbling! The little data files that helped companies stalk users around the web are vanishing. But that doesn't mean a return to privacy. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Meta will challenge the EU! Meta announced on Wednesday it would challenge in court an EU demand for fees under a content moderation law, which is the EU's legal weaponry to rein in Big Tech. Read all about it here.

Microsoft to cut more jobs! The FTC seeks a response after Microsoft's plans surfaced revealing that the Satya Nadella-led company aims to cut 1900 jobs from the newly acquired Activision Blizzard. Dive in here.