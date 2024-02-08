 Valentine's Day gift ideas: Get up to 80 pct off on top 5 Noise smartwatches on Amazon | Wearables News
Valentine's Day gift ideas: Get up to 80 pct off on top 5 Noise smartwatches on Amazon

Valentine's Day gifts: Upgrade your partner’s watch by gifting top Noise smartwatches this Valentine's Day.

By: HT TECH
Feb 08 2024, 16:03 IST
Valentine's Day gifts: Check out the top 5 Noise smartwatches. (Amazon)

Valentine's Day gifts: Valentine's Day is just six days away and that means the time is ticking away fast for you to get something nice for your loved one. And if you are still looking for a perfect gift for your partner then we have got you covered. There is nothing better than giving your companion a meaningful gift and what's better than a feature-filled smartwatch? A smart device will help your loved one keep track of fitness and health. So much so, that you can even set reminders for your partner to drink water and the smartwatch will keep reminding them on your behalf. To help you with your search, we have compiled a list of the top 5 Noise smartwatches. Check the list here.

68% OFF
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black)
(17,913)
₹2,499 ₹7,999
Buy now
80% OFF
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black)
(52,900)
₹1,199 ₹5,999
Buy now
76% OFF
Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38" TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black)
(14,705)
₹1,199 ₹4,999
Buy now
66% OFF
Noise Halo Plus 1.46" Super AMOLED Display Elite Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Stainless Steel Build, Always on Display, Upto 7 Days Battery (Elite Black)
(6,916)
₹2,999 ₹8,999
Buy now
75% OFF
Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black)
(5,840)
₹1,499 ₹5,999
Buy now

Product Ratings Price
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black) 4/5 ₹ 2,499
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jet Black) 4.1/5 ₹ 1,199
Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38" TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black) 4/5 ₹ 1,199
Noise Halo Plus 1.46" Super AMOLED Display Elite Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Stainless Steel Build, Always on Display, Upto 7 Days Battery (Elite Black) 4/5 ₹ 2,999
Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black) 3.9/5 ₹ 1,499
Valentine's Day gift idea: Top 5 Noise smartwatches

  1. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3:
The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with up to 550 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch is powered by Single-chip BT technology for Bluetooth calling. It enables users to track activity and stay on top of their fitness goals. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 features Noise Health Suite features such as a 24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Sleep tracker, Stress monitoring, Female cycle tracker, and more. It also comes with more than 100 sports modes.

Specifications
Display: 1.96-inch
Battery life:  up to 7 days
Water resistance:  IP68
Bluetooth calling: Yes
Brightness: 550 nits 

2. Noise Pulse 2 Max:

 

The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch TFT LCD display that sports 550 nits of peak brightness. It comes with Bluetooth calling features which enable users to talk directly to their loved ones from their wrists. It comes with a Noise Health Suite which keeps track of wellness in terms of tracking Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. Additionally, it has 100 sports to keep track of fitness.

 

specifications
Display: 1.85-inch
Battery life: Up to 10 days
Water resistance:  IP68 
Bluetooth calling: Yes
Brightness: 550 nits

3. Noise Twist:

The noise smartwatch features a 1.38-inch TFT round display which offers a 500nits peak brightness for an effective viewing experience during direct sunlight situations. It offers various health monitoring tools such as Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. It features more than 100 sports modes for people who like to take care of their fitness. The Noise Twist claims to offer up to 7 days of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling.

 

Specifications
Display: 1.38-inch
Battery life: Up to 7 days
Water resistance: IP68
Bluetooth calling: Yes
Brightness: 500nits 

4. Noise Halo Plus:

 

The smartwatch features a 1.46-inch Always On display. It is equipped with a 300mAh battery which offers up to 7 days of battery life with a single charge. Noise Halo Plus smart features include music control, voice control, Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and more. You can check all the collected data from the NoiseFit app which can also be shared with your friends and family. The smartwatch features Tru SyncTM technology for uninterrupted Bluetooth calling.

 

Specifications
Display: 1.46-inch
Battery life:  up to 7 days
Water resistance:  IP68 
Bluetooth calling: Yes
Brightness: 550 nits 

5. Noise Force Rugged:

 

The smartwatch features a 1.32-inch high-resolution display with 550 nits peak brightness. It features an attractive functional rotating crown which enables users to easily navigate through the smartwatch functionalities. Besides Bluetooth calling, the smartwatch also has a dial pad and call logs where you can save up to five contacts. With Noise Health Suite, you can monitor your blood oxygen level, sleep, heart rate, breathing, and track female cycling. The Noise Force Rugged goes an entire week without charging with up to 7 days of battery life.

 

Specifications
Display: 1.32-inch
Battery life:  up to 7 days
Water resistance:  IP67
Bluetooth calling: Yes
Brightness: 550 nits 

First Published Date: 08 Feb, 15:20 IST

Tags:
