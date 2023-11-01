Xiaomi 14t Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi 14T Pro Xiaomi 14T Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 46,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹46,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi 14T Pro Price in India The starting price for the Xiaomi 14T Pro in India is Rs. 46,999. This is the Xiaomi 14T Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Xiaomi 14T Pro in India is Rs. 46,999. This is the Xiaomi 14T Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Xiaomi 14T Pro (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Xiaomi 14t Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 395 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) General Launch Date October 26, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Xiaomi

Custom UI MIUI

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2 Performance CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Adreno 730

RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?