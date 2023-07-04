Xiaomi Mi A1 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Mi A1 Xiaomi Mi A1 is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 15,499 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3080 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi A1 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi A1 now with free delivery.