 Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Mi Max 2

    Xiaomi Mi Max 2

    Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 15,499 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5300 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi Max 2 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi Max 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,499
    64 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP
    5 MP
    5300 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5300 mAh
    • 12 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • 5300 mAh
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • No
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    Design
    • Back: Aluminium
    • 211 grams
    • 174.1 mm
    • 7.6 mm
    • Matte Black
    • 88.7 mm
    Display
    • 72.95 %
    • 344 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Mi Max 2
    • July 27, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Xiaomi
    • MIUI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Head: 1.39 W/kg, Body: 1.31 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
    • Adreno 506
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    • Explorer, Mi Cloud, Mi Remote
    Storage
    • Up to 54.3 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Xiaomi Mi Max 2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 in India?

    Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price in India at 14,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi Max 2?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi Max 2?

    What is the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Mi Max 2