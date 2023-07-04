 Xiaomi Mi4 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Mi4

Xiaomi Mi4 is a Android v4.4.3 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400 Processor , 3080 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Mi4 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Mi4 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹19,999
16 GB
5 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400
13 MP
8 MP
3080 mAh
Android v4.4.3 (Kitkat)
3 GB
See full specifications
Xiaomi Mi4 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 3080 mAh
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Up to 280 Hours(3G)
  • 3080 mAh
  • Yes, Quick, v2.0
  • No
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • F1.8
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • No
  • 8 MP f/1.8, Primary Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F1.8
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
  • Single
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exmor RS
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 68.5 mm
  • Case: Stainless steelBack: Stainless steel
  • Black, White
  • 139.2 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • 149 grams
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 441 ppi
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 72.11 %
  • No
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Mi4
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • February 10, 2015 (Official)
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v4.4.3 (Kitkat)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.360 W/kg
  • No
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Micro
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Adreno 330
  • 3 GB
  • Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AC
  • LPDDR3
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes
  • Up to 12.2 GB
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Xiaomi Mi4 FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Mi4 in India?

Xiaomi Mi4 price in India at 14,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AC; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3080 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Mi4?

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Mi4?

How long does the Xiaomi Mi4 last?

What is the Xiaomi Mi4 Battery Capacity?

Is Xiaomi Mi4 Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Mi4