 Xiaomi Redmi 13 4g - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
XiaomiRedmi134G_Display_6.79inches(17.25cm)
XiaomiRedmi134G_FrontCamera_13MP
XiaomiRedmi134G_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39925/heroimage/162583-v3-xiaomi-redmi-13-4g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_XiaomiRedmi134G_3
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

Xiaomi Redmi 13 4G

Xiaomi Redmi 13 4G is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra Processor , 5030 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Midnight Black Sandy Gold Pearl Pink Ocean Blue
128 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Xiaomi Redmi 13 4G Variants & Price

The price for the Xiaomi Redmi 13 4G in India has not been announced yet.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi 13 4G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink and Ocean Blue. The status of Xiaomi Redmi 13 4G is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.79 inches

Battery

5030 mAh

Rear Camera

108 MP + 2 MP

Xiaomi Redmi 13 4g Latest Update

Xiaomi Redmi 13 4g Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
10
Camera

  • Display

    6.79 inches (17.25 cm)

  • Processor

    MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Rear Camera

    108 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5030 mAh

  • Front Camera

    13 MP

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 33W: 50 % in 26 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5030 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 456 Hours(2G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Weight

    205 grams

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP53

  • Thickness

    8.3 mm

  • Colours

    Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink, Ocean Blue

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Height

    168.6 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Width

    76.28 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.79 inches (17.25 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    396 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.26 %

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Resolution

    1080x2460 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Brightness

    450 nits

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    HyperOS

  • Brand

    Xiaomi

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Film Camera

  • Image Resolution

    12000 x 9000 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Resolution

    108 MP f/1.75, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • CPU

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Storage Type

    eMMC 5.1

