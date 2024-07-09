Xiaomi Redmi 13 4g - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Xiaomi Redmi 13 4G is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra Processor , 5030 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi 13 4G Variants & Price

The price for the Xiaomi Redmi 13 4G in India has not been announced yet. This is the Xiaomi Redmi 13 4G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink and Ocean Blue. The status of Xiaomi Redmi 13 4G is Upcoming.

