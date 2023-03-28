 Xiaomi Redmi 13 Power Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Xiaomi Redmi 13 Power

Xiaomi Redmi 13 Power is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 14,790 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 13 Power from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 13 Power now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Last updated: 28 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38028/heroimage/152039-v1-xiaomi-redmi-13-power-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38028/images/Design/152039-v1-xiaomi-redmi-13-power-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38028/images/Design/152039-v1-xiaomi-redmi-13-power-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
Key Specs
₹14,790 (speculated)
128 GB
6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
16 MP + 2 MP
13 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Phones Prices in India

Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 232 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Xiaomi Redmi 13 Power Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 13 MP
  • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 33W
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
Camera
  • Single
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 13 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
Display
  • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
  • 396 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v12
  • Yes
  • Redmi 13 Power
  • July 19, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Adreno 619
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
  • 64 bit
  • 8 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • 6 GB
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi 13 Power