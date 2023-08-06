 Xiaomi Redmi 6 64gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi 6 64GB

Xiaomi Redmi 6 64GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi 6 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi 6 64GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹10,499
64 GB
5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
12 MP + 5 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Xiaomi Redmi 6 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
  • 12 MP + 5 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Battery
  • 3000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • IMX486, CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps 640x480 @ 120 fps
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 8.3 mm
  • 146 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 147.5 mm
  • Blue, Gold, Grey, Rose Gold
  • 71.5 mm
Display
  • 72.68 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 18:9
  • 295 ppi
  • 720 x 1440 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes
  • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
General
  • Yes
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • MIUI
  • Xiaomi
  • No
  • September 10, 2018 (Official)
  • Redmi 6 64GB
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 0.793 W/kg, Body: 0.707 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.2
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
Performance
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • LPDDR3
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio P22
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 3 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
Xiaomi Redmi 6 64gb FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 64Gb in India?

Xiaomi Redmi 6 64Gb price in India at 7,118 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi 6 64Gb?

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi 6 64Gb?

What is the Xiaomi Redmi 6 64Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Xiaomi Redmi 6 64Gb Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 64gb