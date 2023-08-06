Xiaomi Redmi 6 64gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 64Gb in India?
Xiaomi Redmi 6 64Gb price in India at 7,118 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.
