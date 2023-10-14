Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Max Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Max Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Max is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹19,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.69 inches (16.99 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro Max Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5500 mAh

Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Display 6.69 inches (16.99 cm)

Front Camera 50 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5500 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes Display Screen Size 6.69 inches (16.99 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Display Type AMOLED General Brand Xiaomi

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 13, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 8 nm

Graphics Adreno 618

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

