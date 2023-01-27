 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128gb Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xiaomi Phones Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34274/heroimage/136190-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-8-pro-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34274/images/Design/136190-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-8-pro-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34274/images/Design/136190-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-8-pro-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34274/images/Design/136190-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-8-pro-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34274/images/Design/136190-v1-xiaomi-redmi-note-8-pro-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    128 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    20 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    128 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 15,300 M.R.P. ₹18,999
    Buy Now

    Xiaomi Phones Prices in India

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 238 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,499. HT Tech has 238 Xiaomi mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 20 MP
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • 02h 38m 10s
    • 4500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F2.0
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • F1.89
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(0.9µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Gamma Green, Halo White, Shadow Black
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 8.8 mm
    • 161.7 mm
    • 200 grams
    • 76.4 mm
    Display
    • 91.4 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 395 ppi
    • 500 nits
    • Yes
    • 84.55 %
    General
    • Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xiaomi
    • MIUI
    • Yes
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • October 21, 2019 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Head: 1.130 W/kg, Body: 0.634 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G90T
    • LPDDR4X
    • 16.0 s
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G76 MP4
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 115 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128Gb in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128Gb price in India at 15,994 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128Gb?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128gb