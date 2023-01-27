Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128gb Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro 128GB now with free delivery.