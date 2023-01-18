 Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 16,499 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor, 5020 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,499
    64 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    5020 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    ₹ 15,990 M.R.P. ₹16,499
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Price in India

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs.16,499. The lowest price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is Rs.15,990 on amazon.in.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 5020 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 492 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 492 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 32 MP, Primary Camera(1.6µm pixel size)
    • CMOS image sensor, ISOCELL Plus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F1.89
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 165.5 mm
    • Aurora Blue , Glacier White, Interstellar Black , Champagne Gold
    • 8.8 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 209 grams
    • 76.6 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.73 %
    • 60 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 395 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 450 nits
    General
    • Xiaomi
    • Yes
    • MIUI
    • May 11, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes
    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 22.0 s
    • Adreno 618
    • 8 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 43.5 GB
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max FAQs

    What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India at 16,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5020 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max?

    How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max?

    How long does the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max last?

    What is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Battery Capacity?

    Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max