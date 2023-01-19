Xolo Era 2x 2gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO Era 2X 2GB RAM XOLO Era 2X 2GB RAM is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,666 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Era 2X 2GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Era 2X 2GB RAM now with free delivery.