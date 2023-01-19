 Xolo Era 2x 2gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Era 2X 2GB RAM

    XOLO Era 2X 2GB RAM

    XOLO Era 2X 2GB RAM is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,666 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Era 2X 2GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Era 2X 2GB RAM now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,666
    16 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Era 2x 2gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • F2.4
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 9.5 mm
    • 72.3 mm
    • Black, Latte Gold
    • 144 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • No
    • 66.04 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • January 9, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • XOLO
    • Yes
    • Era 2X 2GB RAM
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Back
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Xolo Era 2x 2gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Era 2X 2Gb Ram in India?

    Xolo Era 2X 2Gb Ram price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Era 2X 2Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Era 2X 2Gb Ram?

    What is the Xolo Era 2X 2Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Era 2X 2Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    Xolo Era 2x 2gb Ram