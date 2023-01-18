Xolo Era 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO Era 3 XOLO Era 3 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Era 3 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Era 3 now with free delivery.