 Xolo Q1010 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
XOLO Q1010

XOLO Q1010 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 10,755 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2250 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q1010 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q1010 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹10,755
4 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
8 MP
2 MP
2250 mAh
Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
Key Specs
₹10,755
4 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
8 MP
2250 mAh
Xolo Q1010 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 2250 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 19 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 19 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • Up to 685 Hours(3G) / Up to 732 Hours(2G)
  • 2250 mAh
Camera
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
  • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 8.3 mm
  • Black
  • 143.6 mm
  • 72 mm
Display
  • HD (1280 x 720 pixels)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 294 ppi
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 66.61 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Xolo Q1010
  • XOLO
  • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
  • February 10, 2014 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes with A-GPS
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6582
  • 1 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 4 GB
  • Yes
Xolo Q1010 FAQs

What is the price of the Xolo Q1010 in India?

Xolo Q1010 price in India at 12,696 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2250 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q1010?

How many colors are available in Xolo Q1010?

How long does the Xolo Q1010 last?

What is the Xolo Q1010 Battery Capacity?

Is Xolo Q1010 Waterproof?

    Xolo Q1010