 Xolo Q700i Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Q700i

    XOLO Q700i is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 3,591 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2400 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Q700i from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Q700i now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Out of Stock

    Xolo Q700i Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 16.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 17.8 Hours(2G)
    • 2400 mAh
    • Up to 16.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 17.8 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 354 Hours(3G) / Up to 378 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 354 Hours(3G) / Up to 378 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 fps
    Design
    • 151.3 grams
    • 135.8 mm
    • Black, Grey
    • 10.2 mm
    • 67.5 mm
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 245 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 60.86 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xolo Q700i
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • XOLO
    • October 10, 2013 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6589M
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Xolo Q700i FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Q700I in India?

    Xolo Q700I price in India at 11,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2400 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Q700I?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Q700I?

    How long does the Xolo Q700I last?

    What is the Xolo Q700I Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Q700I Waterproof?

    Xolo Q700i