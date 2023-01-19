Yu Ace 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Yu Ace 32Gb in India?
Yu Ace 32Gb price in India at 6,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
