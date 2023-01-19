Yu Ace 32gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Yu Ace 32GB Yu Ace 32GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Ace 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Yu Ace 32GB now with free delivery.