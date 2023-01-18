 Zen Cinemax 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Zen Phones Zen Cinemax 4G

    Zen Cinemax 4G

    Zen Cinemax 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zen Cinemax 4G from HT Tech. Buy Zen Cinemax 4G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30216/heroimage/zen-cinemax-4g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30216/images/Design/zen-cinemax-4g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    5 MP
    2900 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 6,699
    Buy Now

    Zen Cinemax 4G Price in India

    Zen Cinemax 4G price in India starts at Rs.6,499. The lowest price of Zen Cinemax 4G is Rs.6,699 on amazon.in.

    Zen Cinemax 4G price in India starts at Rs.6,499. The lowest price of Zen Cinemax 4G is Rs.6,699 on amazon.in.

    Zen Cinemax 4g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2900 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2900 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • Rose Gold, Champagne Gold
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 178 ppi
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • No
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Zen
    • Cinemax 4G
    • February 15, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Zen Cinemax 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Zen Cinemax 4G in India?

    Zen Cinemax 4G price in India at 6,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zen Cinemax 4G?

    How many colors are available in Zen Cinemax 4G?

    What is the Zen Cinemax 4G Battery Capacity?

    Is Zen Cinemax 4G Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Zen Cinemax 4g