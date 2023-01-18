 Zopo Color C Zp330 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Zopo Mobile Zopo Color C ZP330

    Zopo Color C ZP330

    Zopo Color C ZP330 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,777 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Color C ZP330 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Color C ZP330 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,777
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1700 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock

    Zopo Color C Zp330 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 1700 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • No
    • 1700 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • F2.8
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 145 grams
    • Black, Blue, Red, White, Yellow
    • 8.5 mm
    • 65.7 mm
    • 133 mm
    Display
    • 218 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 63.74 %
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Zopo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Color C ZP330
    • January 20, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    Zopo Color C Zp330 FAQs

    What is the price of the Zopo Color C Zp330 in India?

    Zopo Color C Zp330 price in India at 8,399 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zopo Color C Zp330?

    How many colors are available in Zopo Color C Zp330?

    What is the Zopo Color C Zp330 Battery Capacity?

    Is Zopo Color C Zp330 Waterproof?

    Zopo Color C Zp330