 Alcatel One Touch Flash Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Alcatel One Touch Flash

    Alcatel One Touch Flash is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Alcatel One Touch Flash from HT Tech. Buy Alcatel One Touch Flash now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Alcatel One Touch Flash Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 3200 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 465 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 465 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 19 Hours(2G)
    • 3200 mAh
    • Up to 19 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • ISO control
    Design
    • 76.2 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • Black, Grey, White
    • 152.1 mm
    • 150 grams
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 71.91 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 267 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • One Touch Flash
    • Alcatel
    • November 21, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.4 (KitKat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 5.1 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Alcatel One Touch Flash FAQs

    What is the price of the Alcatel One Touch Flash in India?

    Alcatel One Touch Flash price in India at 7,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Alcatel One Touch Flash?

    How many colors are available in Alcatel One Touch Flash?

    How long does the Alcatel One Touch Flash last?

    What is the Alcatel One Touch Flash Battery Capacity?

    Is Alcatel One Touch Flash Waterproof?

    View More

    Alcatel One Touch Flash