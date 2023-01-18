 Apple Iphone 11 Pro 512gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB is a iOS v13.0 phone, available price is Rs 131,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder) Processor, 3046 mAh Battery and 512 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34140/heroimage/135884-v3-apple-iphone-11-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34140/images/Design/135884-v3-apple-iphone-11-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34140/images/Design/135884-v3-apple-iphone-11-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34140/images/Design/135884-v3-apple-iphone-11-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34140/images/Design/135884-v3-apple-iphone-11-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹131,900
    512 GB
    5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    12 MP
    3046 mAh
    iOS v13.0
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹131,900
    512 GB
    5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    3046 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 132,999 M.R.P. ₹139,900
    Buy Now

    Apple IPhone 11 Pro 512GB Price in India

    Apple IPhone 11 Pro 512GB price in India starts at Rs.131,900. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 11 Pro 512GB is Rs.132,999 on amazon.in.

    Apple IPhone 11 Pro 512GB price in India starts at Rs.131,900. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 11 Pro 512GB is Rs.132,999 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 11 Pro 512gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3046 mAh
    • 12 MP
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 18W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • 3046 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 12 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • Single
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 188 grams
    • 71.4 mm
    • Gold, Silver, Space Grey, Midnight Green
    • 8.1 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 4 meter), IP68
    • 144 mm
    • Dust proof
    Display
    • Yes, 3D Touch Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • OLED
    • Yes with notch
    • 80.14 %
    • 463 ppi
    • 800 nits
    • 5.8 inches (14.73 cm)
    • Yes
    • 19.5:9
    • 1125 x 2436 pixels
    • Yes
    General
    • iOS v13.0
    • iPhone 11 Pro 512GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Apple
    • September 20, 2019 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    • Lightning
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 1500(band 11) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1500(band 21) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 1.16 W/kg
    Performance
    • Apple A13 Bionic
    • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Hexa Core (2.65 GHz, Dual core, Lightning + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Thunder)
    • 27.0 s
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • iTunes Store, FaceTime, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • NVMe
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Apple Iphone 11 Pro 512gb