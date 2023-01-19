Apple Iphone 6 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Black
₹53,900
₹70,900
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Apple iPhone 6 128GB price in India starts at Rs.66,742. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 6 128GB is Rs.53,900 on amazon.in.
Apple iPhone 6 128GB price in India starts at Rs.66,742. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 6 128GB is Rs.53,900 on amazon.in.