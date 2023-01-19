 Apple Iphone 6 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone 6 128GB

    Apple iPhone 6 128GB

    Apple iPhone 6 128GB is a iOS v8 phone, available price is Rs 66,742 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.4 GHz, Cyclone Processor, 1810 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 6 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 6 128GB now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Apple iPhone 6 128GB Price in India

    Apple iPhone 6 128GB price in India starts at Rs.66,742. The lowest price of Apple iPhone 6 128GB is Rs.53,900 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 6 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 240 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • No
    • 1810 mAh
    Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 24 fps
    • F2.2
    • No
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 1.2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(31 mm focal length)
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • BSI Sensor
    Design
    • 137.1 mm
    • 6.9 mm
    • Gold, Grey, Silver
    • 67 mm
    • 129 grams
    Display
    • Yes
    • 750 x 1334 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 66.14 %
    • 326 ppi
    • 16:9
    General
    • October 17, 2014 (Official)
    • Apple
    • iOS v8
    • Yes
    • iPhone 6 128GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Single SIM, GSM
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • Apple A8 APL1011
    • 1 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • PowerVR GX6450
    • Dual core, 1.4 GHz, Cyclone
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • iBooks, iTunes Store, App Store, FaceTime, Passbook, iMovie, Pages, Keynote, iTunes U
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 128 GB
    Apple Iphone 6 128gb